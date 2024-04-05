Phillies finally unveil City Connect uniforms

All those leaks and rumors throughout the months were true.

The Phillies' City Connect uniforms were finally unveiled Friday morning, confirming the blue and yellow color scheme that ties into Philadelphia's flag, and the use of name, number, and crest styles that have never been seen on a Phillies uniform before.

Here's the "Unapologetically Philly" reveal video the team put out, which finally offers a full look at the uniform by the end:

We've already seen the jersey from leaks via random eBay listings over the winter, but now we've got the full look with the pants and the hat. It's definitely a radical departure from a Phillies look that has historically always been pretty straightforward and simple, and any attempt to shift away from the norm in a sport as tradition-rich as baseball is always going to be divisive. But the City Connects introduced across MLB so far have all been pretty major steps away from their respective club's usual designs, tying deeper into their own city's history and culture, so of course the Phillies would be no different. The navy pants are for sure something fans aren't used to seeing, but do blend into a gradient on the jersey that tops out at a powder blue matching the city flag that goes complete with yellow accents. And the hat, which also goes navy, but with a powder blue Liberty Bell and silhouette of the Philadelphia skyline inside, that's pretty strong. It's easy to imagine that the cap will at least go over well. The number font though, well, sevens for sure look odd with it. The Phillies will take the field in their City Connects for the first time on Friday, April 12 against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Citizens Bank Park, then wear them for every Friday home game the rest of the season. MORE: Harper's three-homer game is an instant classic