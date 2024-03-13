More Sports:

March 13, 2024

Phillies' City Connect uniforms to debut in April

The Phillies' City Connect uniforms, now one of the worst-kept secrets in baseball, will make their long-awaited debut early into the 2024 season.

NickTricome.jpg
By Nick Tricome
PhillyVoice Staff
Phillies MLB
USATSI_22691633.jpg Nathan Ray Seebeck/USA TODAY Sports

Bryce Harper already has cleat designs for the Phillies'incoming City Connect uniforms.

It's been an eventful – to put it lightly – spring for MLB uniforms, and it won't be much longer now until one of its worst-kept secrets finally gets its official unveiling. 

The Phillies' long-rumored and anticipated City Connect uniforms are set to make their debut in April, per MLB.com's Todd Zolecki (with a hat tip to Phillies Nation for also confirming), which the longtime scribe's newsletter revealed while detailing star first baseman Bryce Harper's cleat design plans for the upcoming season. 

Wrote Zolecki:

Harper already designed his cleats for the Phillies’ new City Connect uniforms, which will debut in April. He has special cleats for the London Series in June. He has Wawa-inspired cleats and he has Phanatic cleats for Opening Day, which has become a tradition. [MLB.com]
Surely, those Wawa cleats will go over tremendously well across the Delaware Valley, but back to the City Connects...

Word that the Phillies were set to get their version of those special edition uniforms went back to last season, and they cleared the deck for it ahead of this upcoming one when they retired the red "Getaway Day" jersey to comply with the "4+1" rule mandated by MLB's uniform provider in Nike. 

So for 2024, the Phillies will carry their pinstriped white homes, their gray roads, their daytime cream alternates, their throwback powder blues, and the yet to be revealed City Connects as their uniform rotation – which is also why the Phils are wearing their home whites and road grays down at Spring Training right now.

As for what the City Connects are supposedly going to look like, photos of them surfaced from an eBay listing posted in late January that matched the description Uni Watch's Paul Lukas had of them. They're going to be yellow and blue to match the color scheme of the Philadelphia city flag.

The jersey in the leaked photos also contained the signature features of the new Nike-designed and Fanatics-manufactured MLB uniform template, which adds to its legitimacy. 

That template, however, hasn't gone over well among fans and players alike since its full rollout with pitchers and catchers reporting last month. 

Follow Nick on Twitter: @itssnick

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

NickTricome.jpg

Nick Tricome
PhillyVoice Staff

nick@phillyvoice.com

Read more Phillies MLB Philadelphia Nike Fanatics Bryce Harper

Videos

Featured

Limited - Philadelphia Veterans Memorial

Philadelphia Vietnam Veterans Memorial still needs $50K to repair extensive vandalism sustained last August
Purchased - Business woman smiling while holding phone

Are women leading the charge in securing their financial future?

Just In

Must Read

Investigations

Third suspect arrested in shooting of 8 teens at bus stop in Northeast Philly
Third Suspect Arrested

Sponsored

Prevent vision loss: Understand the risks for glaucoma
Purchased - Eye exam, vision and woman patient in optometry clinic for testing, eyesight and optical assessment

Adult Health

Women may achieve more health benefits with less exercise compared with men, study finds
women exercise health benefits

Lifestyle

Philly's first yarn crawl aims to create community among often solitary knitting hobbyists
Philly Yarn Crawl

Phillies

Phillies face a tough decision on Johan Rojas
Johan-Rojas-Phillies-Spring_031324_USAT

Festivals

Cherry Blossom Festival will bloom in April with events throughout the month
Cherry Blossom Festival 2024 details

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved