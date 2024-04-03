Bryce Harper's three-homer game is an instant classic Phillies performance

After beginning the 2024 campaign hitless, Bryce Harper was hotter than a crowded SEPTA train car on Tuesday night against the Reds. Harper hit three home runs and drove in six runs in a 9-4 win, a much needed convincing victory for a Phils squad that had an underwhelming beginning to their season.

Harper ripped a solo shot in the first inning for his first hit of the year:

He then hit another solo home run in the fourth inning:

In the highlight of the Fightins' season so far, he blasted a grand slam:

The Phillies fans who braved the poor weather conditions in South Philadelphia were rewarded with the best regular season game of Harper's time with the Phils, the best athlete in the city at his apex.

It's a game that will be discussed all season long and could be the catalyst for another MVP-caliber season from No. 3.

Let's look at some stats and figures behind Harper's performance. Stathead and baseball-reference were invaluable tools during the writing of this story, as well.

• Harper is the fifth Phillie to have a three-home run game this century. He joins Brad Miller (2001), Jayson Werth (2008) and Mike Lieberthal (2002). The only Phillies to have done so multiple times in team history are Mike Schmidt (three times) and Johnny Callison (twice). In one of those games, Schmidt hit four homers, too. Something tells me that Harper will join the list by the time his massive contract is up in Philly.



• This was Harper's first-ever six-RBI game. He had five five-RBI games with the Nationals and one with the Phillies back in 2019 when he went 2-for-5 at the plate with a double and homer in a win over the Dodgers.



• Harper's BABIP (batting average on balls in play) this season remains .000 since his only hits are home runs. An overall .200 batting average with a 1.094 OPS through this short season would make even Kyle Schwarber blush.



• Harper's 1.094 OPS is the fifth-highest number through his team's first five games in his career. The top mark came back in 2019, his first season in Philly when his OPS was 1.840. Harper had three home runs in that stretch, too, and had 19 total bases compared to the 12 that Harper has so far in 2024. His other three times came during his years with the Nationals.



• There were nine three-homer games in baseball in 2023. Harper has the honors of doing it first in 2024.



• Fun with small sample sizes... Harper's first four games this season compared to his MVP seasons in 2015 and 2021:

Stat 2015 2021 2024 HR 1 0 3 R 1 2 3 RBI 1 1 6 BA .333 .273 .200 OPS .908 .802 1.094



• Harper had the perfect response after the game. When asked about how he'll view this game in 20 years, his eyes are firmly set on a championship:

"Hopefully the start of us winning one."

That refrain rings throughout the Delaware Valley.

