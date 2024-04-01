More Sports:

April 01, 2024

Phillies to unveil City Connect uniforms this week

The Phillies will officially unveil their City Connect uniforms on Friday.

Shamus-Clancy-headshot
By Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff
Phillies MLB
Phillies-City-Connect-Date Eric Hartline/USA Today

New uniforms are coming for the Phillies.

New looks are on the way for the Phillies. The team's first City Connect uniforms, a new initiative for Major League Baseball after Nike took over handling the sport's jerseys and pants, will be released this Friday at 10:00 a.m., the team announced on Monday morning.

The team will wear them every home Friday game beginning on April 12 against the Pirates.

While the uniforms have yet to be officially revealed, a potential leak of the jerseys popped up during the offseason and provided a lukewarm response from the fan base:

The blue and yellow colors, of course, are an homage to the flag of the city of Philadelphia. The team also briefly had blue and yellow primary logo colors back in the late 1930s. They don't look great, sure, but if anyone can make them look cool, it's probably Bryce Harper and Nick Castellanos. 

Shamus Clancy

Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff

shamus@phillyvoice.com

