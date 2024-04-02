Instant observations: Sixers stage comeback win in Joel Embiid's return

Finally, Sixers superstar and reigning NBA MVP Joel Embiid has returned to action. Embiid played for the first time in over two months Tuesday night against the short-handed Oklahoma City Thunder, who were missing MVP candidate Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and rising star Jalen Williams. Despite the notable absences, this game was a thriller that went down to the wire, with the Sixers ultimately pulling away with a 109-105 win. Here is what jumped out from the game everybody was waiting for:

Embiid's early returns

Embiid's early minutes went about as one would have expected: he was a bit out of sorts initially and played in short bursts due to suboptimal conditioning, but Embiid was eventually able to get to his spots and knock down shots in the mid-range area where he has always thrived. Embiid also had a trio of early assists, one of which coming after he decided to bring the ball up himself like a point guard.

All things considered, it was a successful opening act for Embiid.

Paul Reed makes plays

Reed is going to see his role diminish some now that Embiid is back, but figures to be ahead of Mo Bamba on the depth chart (Bamba missed this game due to an illness). Reed nearly posted a double-double in his 10 minutes of action in the first half. He threw down an alley-oop assisted by Kyle Lowry, had two other early finishes around the rim, and worked hard to clean the glass after OKC misses.

Reed has established himself as a viable backup center by now, but he is certainly not the caliber of player who eats up the majority of his team's minutes at the position. However, Embiid's time off forced him into that role for two-plus months, and perhaps that experience will aid him as he finds himself back in his optimal role.

Embiid tries out some new toys

This is, of course, not Embiid's first game of the season -- he already participated in 34 contests before this one -- but consider the amount of new faces he is working with. Last time Embiid was on the floor, Kyle Lowry was on the Miami Heat, Buddy Hield was an Indiana Pacer and Cam Payne played for the Milwaukee Bucks. With Tyrese Maxey out battling a hip injury, the only familiar faces Embiid had by his side in this one were Tobias Harris, Nic Batum and Kelly Oubre Jr.



The main cogs who need to become oriented with Embiid's skillset are Lowry and Hield, who will certainly share the floor with Embiid in high-leverage situations moving forward, playoffs included. Both players did a good job in the time they shared the floor with their new teammate.

With Lowry, it was simple: operating out of the pick-and-roll with Embiid, he knew exactly which spots Embiid likes to catch the ball in so he can rise up for a mid-range jumper. Perhaps it should not be surprising given Lowry's tremendous basketball acumen, but he made it seem as if he and Embiid had teamed up on two-man actions for years. Just as James Harden's arrival made things easier for Embiid on the offensive floor years ago, Lowry's presence will make Embiid's life easier -- even if not quite to the same extent.

Hield is the main piece to watch alongside Embiid, as he is the best shooter the Sixers have had since trading Seth Curry -- if not since the departure of JJ Redick. Embiid formed lethal two-man games with each of those sharpshooters, and the Sixers should try to spend as much time as possible between now and the postseason getting Hield and Embiid acquainted with each other in oder to maximize the potential that comes with the pairing.

Harris plays decisively, knocks down threes

Harris was far from perfect in this one, but his process was the best it has been in weeks -- if not months. With Embiid back in the fold, Harris did exactly what he was supposed to do: make quick decisions. Aside from an early pump fake, the veteran Sixers forward who has been drowning in struggles for months was decisive, quickly launching from beyond the arc off the catch and not slowing down the offense with his ball-stopping, methodical nature.

Regardless of the results, Harris simply taking the right shots is a significant step in the right direction. But, he just so happened to shoot the ball very well in this one, perhaps the basketball gods rewarding him for playing with the right mindset.

What will Oubre's role be moving forward?

Oubre's scoring and rim pressure have been vital for the Embiid-less Sixers over the last two months, even if he frequently put up inefficient shooting lines. The Sixers simply did not have anyone outside of him and Maxey who could consistently create shots, whether it was for themselves or others (in Oubre's case, it has always been mostly for himself).

Through three quarters, Oubre was having a brutal night: he made only two of his nine field goal attempts. He then knocked down two pivotal triples to open the fourth quarter and two more later in the period, leading the Sixers' comeback bid.

The question that Sixers head coach Nick Nurse must answer: with Embiid back on the floor, should Oubre remain a starter, or should he move to the second unit in favor of Batum? Batum is a considerably better passer -- particularly when it comes to getting Embiid the ball in the post and down low -- and is also a more reliable three-point shooter off the catch (as opposed to Oubre, who is better at launching off the dribble).

Aligning Batum with Embiid would make Embiid's life easier, and Oubre getting more chances in second unit lineups would allow him to continue to be assertive on the offensive end of the floor. Some food for thought.

Sixers pull off fourth quarter comeback

After the Sixers made their initial burst to tie the game, Oklahoma City went on an 8-0 run that looked like it was going to put the game away. But the Sixers never quit, and with Oubre and Embiid leading the way, they came back again, took the lead and pulled off a much-needed victory.

Unfortunately for Embiid and the Sixers, the Eastern Conference will not wait for him to get back in a rhythm. The Sixers simply must figure things out on the fly, and they must do so quickly. For the first time in a while, there may be good reason to have faith in Embiid's supporting cast. But, of course, the story is this: Embiid is back, and the Sixers have the chance to become dangerous.

