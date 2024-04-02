More Sports:

April 02, 2024

Haason Reddick pens thank you letter to Philadelphia after trade

With him heading to the Jets in a trade, Haason Reddick says goodbye to the Eagles and the city of Philadelphia.

By Shamus Clancy
By Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
Haason Reddick is on his way to the Jets, but Philadelphia is on his mind right now.

Haason Reddick is on his way to the Jets, but Philadelphia is on his mind right now.

Haason Reddick's trade to the Jets has now become official and while a large contingent of Eagles fans remain unhappy with the move, what's done is done. Reddick, upon his departure, shared a thank you letter on social media on Tuesday morning, thanking the city of Philadelphia along the way:

Philadelphia, saying "thank you" is not enough to express my gratitude for the love and support you showed me in my time as an Eagle. Bird Gang, it was an honor to play for you, as your love for the game and your city is a feat to behold.

Reddick goes on to thank his teammates and the Eagles organization before turning an eye to his Jets tenure.

The Eagles will look to fill the hole Reddick leaves with new pass rusher Bryce Huff, the sophomore campaign from Nolan Smith and perhaps a new rookie. Reddick's legacy should be his 2022 season, one of the dominant Philadelphia sports seasons of the 21st century. The fond farewell goes both ways there.

MORE: Carson Wentz signs with Kansas City Chiefs

