Report: Carson Wentz is signing one-year deal with Chiefs

Former Eagles franchise quarterback Carson Wentz is on the move this offseason, signing a one-year deal with the Kansas City Chiefs. Bleacher Report's Jordan Schultz was the first to break the news late Monday evening.

After an acrimonious end in Philadelphia following the 2020 season, Wentz burned out in Indianapolis and Washington in consecutive years. He caught on with the Rams late last season as a backup to Matthew Stafford. In a Week 18 start for Los Angeles, Wentz led the Rams to victory while throwing two touchdowns and running for another.

He will now play backup to Patrick Mahomes in K.C. in Andy Reid's offense.

