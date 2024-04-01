More Sports:

April 01, 2024

Report: Carson Wentz is signing one-year deal with Chiefs

Carson Wentz finds himself on his fifth team in five years, reportedly signing with Kansas City to be Patrick Mahomes' backup.

Shamus-Clancy-headshot
By Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
Carson-Wentz-Chiefs-Rams Sergio Estrada/USA Today

Carson Wentz joins Kansas City.

Former Eagles franchise quarterback Carson Wentz is on the move this offseason, signing a one-year deal with the Kansas City Chiefs. Bleacher Report's Jordan Schultz was the first to break the news late Monday evening.

After an acrimonious end in Philadelphia following the 2020 season, Wentz burned out in Indianapolis and Washington in consecutive years. He caught on with the Rams late last season as a backup to Matthew Stafford. In a Week 18 start for Los Angeles, Wentz led the Rams to victory while throwing two touchdowns and running for another.

He will now play backup to Patrick Mahomes in K.C. in Andy Reid's offense. 

