April 08, 2024

Sprouts Farmers Market to open 2 new stores in Philly in June

The organic grocer's locations at Roosevelt Mall and Quartermaster Plaza are part of a broader expansion.

By Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff
Sprouts Farmers Market Thom Carroll/For PhillyVoice

Sprouts Farmers Market is opening stores at Roosevelt Mall in Northeast Philadelphia and Quartermaster Plaza in South Philly in June.

Sprouts Farmers Market is continuing its expansion into the Philadelphia region by opening a pair of stores in the city this June.

The stores are among six the organic grocery chain plans to add in the Philly region. The first will open at the Roosevelt Mall in Northeast Philly on June 14. The second is opening at Quartermaster Plaza in South Philly on June 21. 

Sprouts opened its first store in Philadelphia in 2018. The Phoenix-based chain is known for its health-conscious inventory. Its stores offer various organic, gluten-free, plant-based, regenerative and grass-fed foods.

In choosing its new locations, a Sprouts spokesperson said the company seeks to add healthy food options to communities that may lack them.

"We see an exciting opportunity to expand in certain markets that might not have fresh, natural, organic foods," the spokesperson spokesperson said in an email. 

The South Philly location, at 2370 W. Oregon Ave., will occupy more than 25,000 square feet in Quartermaster Plaza, a mall that was taken off the market in February after its owners were unable to find a buyer. The Northeast location, at 2327 Cottman Ave., will take up 24,000 square feet in the Rosevelt Mall, which is undergoing a $50 million renovation project

Sprouts will have live music, samples, giveaways and coupons available for customers during the grand opening weekends. 

Sprouts has four locations in the Philly region, including a store on South Broad Street. Its other stores are in Dresher, Montgomery County; Marlton, New Jersey and Wilmington, Delaware. 

Additional stores are planned for the former Festival Pier in Northern Liberties and in Limerick, Montgomery County. The Sprouts spokesperson declined to share information about the other two planned stores for the Philly region, simply saying the chain will continue to expand in the coming years. 

"As Sprouts continues to grow across the country, we are excited to enter new markets and expand where we have a smaller footprint like, for example, the Philadelphia area, to offer residents our unique better-for-you offerings," the spokesperson said. 

Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff

michaela@phillyvoice.com

