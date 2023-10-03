More News:

October 03, 2023

Sprouts Farmers Market to expand its Philly footprint with 6 new grocery stores

New stores in South Philly, Northeast Philly, Northern Liberties, Montgomery Co. and two more locations will bring the grocer's local footprint to 11 total stores.

John Paul Titlow
By John Paul Titlow
PhillyVoice Staff
sprouts-farmers-market-philadelphia.jpg THOM CARROLL/for PhillyVoice

Sprouts Farmers Market is planning to open six new locations in the Philadelphia region, bringing the grocery chain's footprint in the area to 11 stores total. Sprouts opened its first Philly-area store at Broad and Washington streets in South Philadelphia in 2018.


Five years after first arriving in Philadelphia, Sprouts Farmers Market is planning a major expansion of its footprint in the area. The Phoenix-based grocery chain is planning to open six new stores in the Philly region, more than doubling its local presence with a total of 11 locations. 

Sprouts is currently in the process of developing three new stores in Philadelphia, another in Montgomery County and two more at undisclosed locations, the company confirmed to the Philadelphia Business Journal. Two of the new stores – one at Quartermaster Plaza on Oregon Ave. in South Philly and another at the Roosevelt Mall in the Northeast – are expect to open by the middle of 2024. 

A third new Philly Sprouts location is currently being erected on the former site of the Festival Pier music venue on Columbus Boulevard in Northern Liberties and is expected to open sometime in 2025. 

Outside the city, Sprouts is planning to open another store at Ridge Pike and Township Line Road in Limerick, Montgomery County, but has not announced a projected timeline for opening that location yet. The company declined to disclose the location of the other two Philly-area grocery stores it's planning to open. 

Since being founded in Chandler, Arizona in 2002, Sprouts Farmers Market has become known for its fresh produce, organic foods and a health-conscious inventory that incudes natural body care products and a wide array of vitamins and supplements. 

Sprouts has since expanded to 384 locations in 34 states. The chain first entered the Philadelphia market in 2018 when it opened a store at Broad St. and Washington Ave. In 2022, the company announced plans to open its second Philly location in a 73,000-square-foot retail space at Quartermaster Plaza on Oregon Ave.

Sprouts also has locations in nearby Upper Dublin; Marlton, New Jersey and Wilmington, Delaware. 

