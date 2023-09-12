King of Prussia Mall welcomes Versace, Canada Goose and other new stores

With fall swiftly approaching, King of Prussia Mall has added a variety of retailers just in time for shoppers to update their seasonal wardrobes and beauty routines.

In the past few weeks, the Montgomery County shopping destination has welcomed designer brand Versace and luxury outerwear company Canada Goose, adding to several stores that opened their doors over the summer.

MORE: New 'DIY salon' in Northeast Philly teaches coloring and styling to customers getting their hair done

Here's what's new at King of Prussia Mall:



Italian luxury brand Versace opened a store at King of Prussia Mall on Aug. 26. The 3,158-square-foot establishment boasts a full selection of ready-to-wear items, accessories and shoes. To create an opulent atmosphere matching the brand's identity, the boutique is decorated in marble, silk and golden accents.

This is the designer's first store at King of Prussia Mall, and it joins a variety of other luxury brands at the mall like Gucci, Louis Vuitton, Givenchy, Dolce & Gabbana and Fendi. Versace is located in the upper level of the mall, across from the Savor dining area.

The Canadian luxury outerwear brand opened a permanent storefront in the mall on Saturday. The 3,000-square-foot retail space, which sells high-quality parkas, rainwear and accessories, is the brand's fifth store on the East Coast. The new location also features a collection of artwork by Toronto-based Indigenous artist Jason Baerg.

Canada Goose is located on the second floor of the mall, near the North Gulph Road entrance.



Jewelry brand Brilliant Earth, which primarily operates digitally, opened a physical showroom in King of Prussia Mall on Aug. 31. The store is accepting walk-ins as well as appointments with jewelry specialists to select engagement and wedding rings, earrings, necklaces and bracelets.

Brilliant Earth is located on the upper level of the mall, right around the corner from Canada Goose. The brand also has a showroom in Philadelphia near Rittenhouse Square.

FACE FOUNDRIÉ, which offers skincare services and products, opened a facial bar in the mall on Aug. 25. The retailer offers affordable facials, brows, lashes and other skincare services on-site.

The new facial bar is located on the middle level of the mall, near the Bloomingdale's department store.

Back in June, 260-year-old luxury goods company The House of Creed opened a Creed Boutique in King of Prussia Mall. The store offers a variety of artisinal fragrances, lotions and balms that are handcrafted in France using high-quality essential oils.

The boutique is located on the upper level of the mall, across from the new Versace.

King of Prussia Mall, located at 160 N. Gulph Road, is open Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.