New 'DIY salon' in Northeast Philly teaches coloring and styling to customers getting their hair done

At a new "DIY salon" in Northeast Philadelphia, customers can learn how to style and apply color to hair as they get theirs done by professionals.

Studio by Sally, from international beauty supply company Sally Beauty, opened its Philly location on Friday at 2118 Cottman Ave., Suite 4. The salon and retailer offers one-on-one sessions with a trained cosmetologist for coloring, root touch-ups, highlights, blowouts, curling, silk presses and blow-drying.

Each service is designed to teach customers how to achieve a desired look on their own, and an array of high-quality hair products can be purchased on-site.

Small group classes, during which a stylist guides a pair of guests through all-over-color or root-touch-up processes, also are available.

While beauty stores like Ulta offer hair salon services, Sally Beauty has created an experience that takes into account the penchant to do one's own hair, a concept that skyrocketed during the pandemic when salons were shuttered.

"Consumers today are creative and savvy," said John Goss, Sally Beauty's president. "They know they can achieve great hair at home and are hungry for knowledge to help them do it. It's in our DNA to empower consumers and help grow their confidence when it comes to coloring and caring for their hair. We created Studio by Sally to help take them to the next level in their DIY hair journeys."

In March, Sally Beauty introduced its first Studio by Sally in Denton, Texas, where the company is headquartered. It has since expanded to Phoenix, Columbus, Ohio and Philly, with a goal of six total locations by the end of the year.

Appointments at Studio by Sally can be made online.

