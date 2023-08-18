Reclectic, a new shop at Philadelphia Mills, sells discounted products from Anthropologie and Urban Outfitters

Just in time for back-to-school shopping, URBN has unveiled a new one-stop retailer that carries clothing, accessories and home goods.

Reclectic, now open at the Philadelphia Mills mall (1455 Franklin Mills Cir.), carries a wide variety of new products, unsold samples created during the design process and lightly used merchandise ready for thrifting from all of URBN's brands — including Anthropologie, Free People and Urban Outfitters. Inventory from URBN's clothing rental program Nuuly is also available for purchase.

The 40,000-square-foot space houses an ever-changing selection of apparel, shoes, accessories, furniture and home goods. Products will be discounted up to 60%.

URBN, based in Philly, says it chose to place the store in the Northeast Philly shopping center due to its proximity to URBN's home office in the Navy Yard and Nuuly's fulfillment center in Bristol, Bucks County.

The company hopes this new way of "mindfully" shopping will strike a chord with Gen Z, who are trending toward environmentally conscious purchasing. According to a recent study, 30% of people born between 1997 and 2012 are buying secondhand items to afford high-end brands. In general, Americans bought 1.4 billion pieces of secondhand apparel in 2022, a 40% increase over the previous year.



“Consumer attitudes have evolved," Joanna Matthy, senior director at URBN and the lead strategist behind Reclectic, said in a news release. "Sustainability is important to them and we’re seeing a greater willingness from our customers to try out pre-loved items or salvage pieces with minor damages. We are excited to offer them merchandise that still has life in it but isn’t necessarily something we can sell in one of our typical channels.”



The company made its first major foray into the thrifting and clothing rental space back in 2019 when it launched its Nuuly clothing rental app. Subscribers pay a fixed rate each month to select six clothing items — or more, if they pay an additional fee — which may be new or gently used by other subscribers. At the end of the monthly cycle, customers can choose to purchase or ship back the clothes and select a new crop of items. URBN upgraded the platform in 2021 to include Nuuly Thrift, which allows users to resell used items.

It seems Reclectic is hitting the target so far with consumers, as it has gained plenty of traction across social media. A TikTok video posted by user @thriftysoph, detailing a typical trip to the new retailer, has already been viewed over a million times.



Reclectic, which opened last week, has already expanded its hours to accommodate the influx of shoppers it's seen so far.

"Due to unexpectedly enthusiastic demand, we have updated our operating hours to give our team more time to restock the store and provide the best possible customer experience," the company said on Instagram. "We appreciate your patience as we find our rhythm."

Reclectic's new hours are Monday-Thursday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Friday-Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

