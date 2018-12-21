More Events:

December 21, 2018

Get your kids into Yoga with this free workout

You can do the Sun Salutations together

By PhillyVoice Staff
Fitness Family Friendly
Stock_Carroll - Yoga Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Ganesha, the Hindu god of wisdom, success and good luck.

The benefits of yoga for older adults have been well established -- from improving flexibility and strengthening muscles to calming the mind and spirit -- so you can just imagine how much younger bodies can benefit, too. 

The Three Queens yoga studio, at 410 Monroe St. in Philadelphia, is offering a free class for children ages 6 and up on Saturday, Jan. 5  between 2:30 and 4 p.m. This is part of a nation wide effort to promote yoga to "ground" children and enhance physical, emotional and mental health.  

RELATED: Volunteering as a family: 3 ways to inspire your children this holiday season and beyond5 ways to help your child avoid the school nurse & stay healthy this flu season

Three Queens also provides training for yoga instructors interested in including children in their practice as well as weekly classes devoted to kids. 

Space is limited for the free workshop for kids. You can sign up here.

Grounded Kids, Grounded Grown-Ups

Saturday, Jan. 5
2:30 - 4 p.m.| Free
Three Queens Yoga
410 Monroe Street
Philadelphia, PA. 19147

PhillyVoice Staff

Read more Fitness Family Friendly Philadelphia Health Meditation Childen Parents Yoga

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Sixers

Sixers mailbag: Would you trade Joel Embiid for Anthony Davis?
122118-JoelEmbiid-USAToday

Senior Health

Grandparents getting tipsy at the holiday party? It's a growing trend
12202018_woman_wine_unsplash

Entertainment

7 anti-Christmas films to warm your little Grinch heart
7 anti-Christmas films to warm your little Grinch heart

Eagles

Eagles' 2018 rookie class is small, but promising
122018DallasGoedert

Holiday

15+ places to party on New Year's Eve in Philly
Champagne on New Year's Eve

Marijuana

A change of heart for Wolf on legalization
marijuana plants

Featured Homes

Allan Domb - 121018 - 241-S-6th-Street_1807

FOR SALE | Independence Place. 2 bedroom, 2 bath with balcony on Washington Square. 1,387 SF. $899,900.
Allan Domb - 121018 - 223-W-RittenhouseSq-818

FOR SALE | The Dorchester. Designer appointed 1 bedroom with balcony on Rittenhouse Square. 609 SF. $299,900.
Listed by

© 2018 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved