More Events:

March 19, 2023

Sip cookie milkshakes at P'unk Burger to support local Girl Scout troop

One dollar from every Girl Scout cookie shake sold will be donated to support the Eastern Pennsylvania troop's girls empowerment programs

Franki Rudnesky
By Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff
Food & Drink Girl Scout Cookies
girl scout cookie milkshake Provided Image/Aversa PR

P'unk Burger on East Passyunk is once again offering Girl Scout cookie inspired milkshakes for a limited time, with one dollar from every shake sold donated to support the Eastern Pennsylvania troop's girls empowerment programming.

Dessert lovers can enjoy nostalgia-inducing sweet treats for a good cause at an East Passyunk burger shop.

P'unk Burger, located at 1823 East Passyunk, is once again offering Girl Scout cookie inspired milkshakes, now through April (or while supplies last). One dollar from every shake sold will be donated to support the Girl Scouts of Eastern Pennsylvania’s Girl Experience and Outreach Programming.

MORE: Delaware County cooking classes offer kids hands-on experience in the kitchen

“Supporting the Girl Scouts, especially during Women’s History Month, is so important to me as a female business owner and a mother of seven amazing girls,” P'unk Burger owner Marlo Dilks said in a release. "There are seven shakes this year — each in honor of my seven girls. I am so proud of them." 

The hand-dipped shakes feature familiar flavor combinations like toasted coconut and caramel sea salt, chocolate peanut butter swirl, dark chocolate salted brownie and mint cookie. There are three vegan shake options available.

Each shake costs $11 and comes with real Girl Scout cookies and the choice of whole milk, almond milk or soy milk. Customers can choose to BYO and add a boozy twist to the shakes.

Along with a dollar from each shake sale, every quarter paid to the P’unk Burger Arcade — which features games like Pacman and Galaga — this month will also be donated to the Eastern Pennsylvania troop's girls empowerment programs.

P'unk Burger is open Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays from 10 to 12 a.m., and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

P'unk Burger Girl Scout-inspired Shakes

Now through April (while supplies last)
From open to close, hours vary | $11
P'unk Burger
1823 E. Passyunk Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19148

Follow Franki & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @wordsbyfranki | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Franki Rudnesky

Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff

franki@phillyvoice.com

Read more Food & Drink Girl Scout Cookies Philadelphia Girl Scouts Milkshake Desserts Girl Scouts of Eastern Pennsylvania cookies

Videos

Featured

Purchased - Beautiful luxury home on sunny day

If you are re-entering the homebuying market in 2023, you may be rewarded
Limited - Online Gambling Main Image

Betting on the NCAA Tournament in Pennsylvania 2023

Just In

Must Read

Development

Chinatown organization takes stand against 76ers' arena plan, 'disappointing' the team's developer
76ers Arena Chinatown PCDC

Sponsored

All Star Labor Classic is April 16
Limited - All Star Classic

Women's Health

Maternal deaths have surged to their highest mark since 1965, despite being mostly preventable
U.S. maternal mortality

Eagles

A look at how QB Marcus Mariota will fit within the Eagles' offense
031723MarcusMariota

Lifestyle

Delaware County cooking classes offer kids hands-on experience in the kitchen
chef dads table delco scott noye broomall cooking classes

Entertainment

New Jersey's inaugural North to Shore entertainment festival kicks off in Atlantic City this June
gavin degraw

© 2023 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved