Sip cookie milkshakes at P'unk Burger to support local Girl Scout troop

Dessert lovers can enjoy nostalgia-inducing sweet treats for a good cause at an East Passyunk burger shop.



P'unk Burger, located at 1823 East Passyunk, is once again offering Girl Scout cookie inspired milkshakes, now through April (or while supplies last). One dollar from every shake sold will be donated to support the Girl Scouts of Eastern Pennsylvania’s Girl Experience and Outreach Programming.

“Supporting the Girl Scouts, especially during Women’s History Month, is so important to me as a female business owner and a mother of seven amazing girls,” P'unk Burger owner Marlo Dilks said in a release. "There are seven shakes this year — each in honor of my seven girls. I am so proud of them."

The hand-dipped shakes feature familiar flavor combinations like toasted coconut and caramel sea salt, chocolate peanut butter swirl, dark chocolate salted brownie and mint cookie. There are three vegan shake options available.

Each shake costs $11 and comes with real Girl Scout cookies and the choice of whole milk, almond milk or soy milk. Customers can choose to BYO and add a boozy twist to the shakes.



Along with a dollar from each shake sale, every quarter paid to the P’unk Burger Arcade — which features games like Pacman and Galaga — this month will also be donated to the Eastern Pennsylvania troop's girls empowerment programs.



P'unk Burger is open Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays from 10 to 12 a.m., and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

P'unk Burger

1823 E. Passyunk Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19148