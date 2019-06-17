More Health:

June 17, 2019

Thieves steal wheelchair ramps from Philly teen with cerebral palsy; GoFundMe launched

Without the ramps, wheelchair-bound Domenic Dolan has no easy access to the outside world

Carroll - Headshot, Bailey King.
By Bailey King
PhillyVoice Staff
Health Stories Cerebral Palsy
domenic dolan cerebral palsy Photo courtesy/GoFundMe

The fundraiser was launched on June 15, just two days after the ramps were stolen from the South Philly home in broad daylight.

Have you ever contemplated how difficult life would be if you were bound to a wheelchair — especially trying to navigate a world that isn’t particularly built to accommodate your needs?

Domenic Dolan, a 15-year-old boy from South Philadelphia, is wheelchair-bound due to cerebral palsy. He enjoys getting out of the house to explore the neighborhood when he’s not at school or participating in summer break activities.

But on Thursday, June 13, Domenic’s portable handicap ramps — the only way he can enter or exit his home — were taken by thieves.

RELATED READ: Midwifery practice eyes Philly's first birth center – with your help

“Without ... ramps Domenic has no easy access to the outside world,” reads the GoFundMe page launched by the Dolan family to raise money for Domenic to get replacement ramps.

It is hoped that a new set of ramps will be electronically-equipped to allow Domenic to enter and exit his home without any assistance. This heavier-duty ramp would likely prevent similar future thefts.

The GoFundMe page is striving to raise $22,000 — the total amount the family was quoted by a contractor for the installation of the electronic ramp. In just two days, $6,835 was raised by 172 individuals.

Cerebral palsy is marked by a person’s ability to move or maintain balance and posture, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It is caused by abnormal brain development or damage to the developing brain which, in turn, impacts that person’s ability to control their muscles.

Carroll - Headshot, Bailey King.

Bailey King
PhillyVoice Staff

bailey@phillyvoice.com

Read more Health Stories Cerebral Palsy South Philadelphia GoFundMe Theft Wheelchairs

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Phillies

Paul Hagen: Phillies can knock out two NL East hopefuls after important upcoming stretch
Bryce-Harper-Phillies_061719_USAT

Food & Drink

Anthony Bourdain Food Trail highlights spots in Atlantic City and Camden
Anthony Bourdain Food Trail Camden

Eagles

Eagles rookie NFL player comparisons: Andre Dillard
060319AndreDillard

Protests

Is Trump administration looking to deflate 'Scabby the Rat' protest balloons?
Carroll - FBI Searches IBEW Local 98

Health News

Witty Twitter account dedicated to posting scientific articles that overhype results found only in mice
just in mice twitter account

Television

John Oliver on impeaching Trump: 'We just need to catch him urinating on the side of a Wawa'
0617_John Oliver Wawa

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved