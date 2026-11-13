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November 13, 2026

Golden Nugget Antique Market to host special vintage event in Lambertville

Fall Into Vintage will bring additional dealers selling records, clothing, jewelry and collectibles to the longtime New Jersey flea market on Nov. 21.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Markets Shopping
Fall into Vintage Flea Market Courtesy/Mitch Freedman for Golden Nugget Flea Market

Antiques, vintage clothing and collectibles are among the items sold at the Golden Nugget Antique Market in Lambertville. The market will host Fall Into Vintage on Nov. 21, bringing additional vintage dealers to its regular Saturday flea market.

Old records, vintage clothing and antique jewelry are among the finds shoppers might come across at the Golden Nugget Antique Market in Lambertville on Saturday, Nov. 21.

The flea market will host Fall Into Vintage, a special event that brings additional vintage dealers to the pavilion area alongside its regular Saturday market. The market is open from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m., with free admission and parking.

Vendors will offer everything from retro toys and music memorabilia to handbags, artwork and home decor. Shoppers can also browse the market's usual selection of antique furniture, coins, stamps, Depression glass and model trains.

The Golden Nugget has operated along Route 29 since 1967, making it a longtime destination for collectors looking for items that aren't necessarily found in traditional stores. Its indoor and outdoor market is open year-round on Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays.

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Outdoor shopping begins at 6 a.m., while indoor shops open at 8 a.m. The market is located at 1850 River Road, about 2 miles south of downtown Lambertville.

More information is available through the Golden Nugget Antique Market.

Golden Nugget Antique Market's Fall Into Vintage

Date: Saturday, Nov. 21, 2026
Hours: 6 a.m.-4 p.m.; indoor shops open at 8 a.m.
Location: Golden Nugget Antique Market, 1850 River Road, Lambertville, NJ 08530
Admission: Free
Parking: Free
Highlights: Vintage clothing, vinyl records, jewelry, retro toys, antiques and collectibles
Information: Golden Nugget Antique Market

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PhillyVoice Media Events

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