Golden Nugget Antique Market to host special vintage event in Lambertville

Old records, vintage clothing and antique jewelry are among the finds shoppers might come across at the Golden Nugget Antique Market in Lambertville on Saturday, Nov. 21.

The flea market will host Fall Into Vintage, a special event that brings additional vintage dealers to the pavilion area alongside its regular Saturday market. The market is open from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m., with free admission and parking.

Vendors will offer everything from retro toys and music memorabilia to handbags, artwork and home decor. Shoppers can also browse the market's usual selection of antique furniture, coins, stamps, Depression glass and model trains.

The Golden Nugget has operated along Route 29 since 1967, making it a longtime destination for collectors looking for items that aren't necessarily found in traditional stores. Its indoor and outdoor market is open year-round on Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays.

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Outdoor shopping begins at 6 a.m., while indoor shops open at 8 a.m. The market is located at 1850 River Road, about 2 miles south of downtown Lambertville.

More information is available through the Golden Nugget Antique Market.

Date: Saturday, Nov. 21, 2026

Hours: 6 a.m.-4 p.m.; indoor shops open at 8 a.m.

Location: Golden Nugget Antique Market, 1850 River Road, Lambertville, NJ 08530

Admission: Free

Parking: Free

Highlights: Vintage clothing, vinyl records, jewelry, retro toys, antiques and collectibles

Information: Golden Nugget Antique Market

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