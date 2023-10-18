M&M's, Gopuff to offer free candy delivery on Halloween

There's no Halloween faux pas quite like running out of candy to dole out to costumed trick-or-treaters. This year, M&M's has a plan to help people avoid such a scenario.

The candy company Mars, which owns M&M's, has partnered with Gopuff, a digital delivery company headquartered in Philadelphia, to launch the M&M's Halloween Rescue Squad. The service, only available Tuesday, Oct. 31, allows people nationwide to order free Mars-brand goodies and receive them within an hour.

For those who anticipate reaching the bottom of the sweets bowl before trick-or-treating ends, Gopuff will be on call for free candy refills starting at 3 p.m., while supplies last. Customers who want to utilize the service can visit the M&M's Halloween Rescue Squad website to place an order.

Nearly half of Americans who celebrate Halloween have worried about running out of candy for trick-or-treaters, and 89% say they have eaten some candy intended for trick-or-treaters, according to a recent survey conducted by Mars.

Provided Image/M&M's Gopuff is teaming up with M&M's this Halloween to deliver free candy to people who are running low on sweets to give to trick-or-treaters.

Mars also is introducing a new fall-inspired M&M's flavor, s'mores, and bringing back spooky sweets like Snickers and Twix "Ghoulish Green" bars and Skittles Shriekers. Additionally, customers who buy between $15 and $30 worth of participating Mars Halloween products through Oct. 31 can upload their receipts to receive up to three free months of Peacock Premium.

"We're doing everything we can to inspire more moments of everyday happiness this season," Tim LeBel, president of sales and "Chief Halloween Officer" at Mars Wrigley, said in a release.

