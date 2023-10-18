More Culture:

October 18, 2023

M&M's, Gopuff to offer free candy delivery on Halloween

Beginning at 3 p.m. on Oct. 31, customers can order complimentary Mars-brand sweets that will arrive within an hour

Franki Rudnesky
By Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff
Food & Drink Candy
halloween m&m's gopuff delivery Charles Parker/Pexels

Gopuff is partnering with M&M's this Halloween to deliver free candy to people running low on sweets to hand out during trick-or-treating.

There's no Halloween faux pas quite like running out of candy to dole out to costumed trick-or-treaters. This year, M&M's has a plan to help people avoid such a scenario.

The candy company Mars, which owns M&M's, has partnered with Gopuff, a digital delivery company headquartered in Philadelphia, to launch the M&M's Halloween Rescue Squad. The service, only available Tuesday, Oct. 31, allows people nationwide to order free Mars-brand goodies and receive them within an hour.

MORE: There are plenty of scary movies to watch at Halloween; here are 4 set in Philly

For those who anticipate reaching the bottom of the sweets bowl before trick-or-treating ends, Gopuff will be on call for free candy refills starting at 3 p.m., while supplies last. Customers who want to utilize the service can visit the M&M's Halloween Rescue Squad website to place an order.

Nearly half of Americans who celebrate Halloween have worried about running out of candy for trick-or-treaters, and 89% say they have eaten some candy intended for trick-or-treaters, according to a recent survey conducted by Mars.

m&m's mars gopuff halloweenProvided Image/M&M's

Gopuff is teaming up with M&M's this Halloween to deliver free candy to people who are running low on sweets to give to trick-or-treaters.


Mars also is introducing a new fall-inspired M&M's flavor, s'mores, and bringing back spooky sweets like Snickers and Twix "Ghoulish Green" bars and Skittles Shriekers. Additionally, customers who buy between $15 and $30 worth of participating Mars Halloween products through Oct. 31 can upload their receipts to receive up to three free months of Peacock Premium.

"We're doing everything we can to inspire more moments of everyday happiness this season," Tim LeBel, president of sales and "Chief Halloween Officer" at Mars Wrigley, said in a release.

Follow Franki & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @wordsbyfranki | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Franki Rudnesky

Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff

franki@phillyvoice.com

Read more Food & Drink Candy Philadelphia GoPuff Delivery Halloween Holiday

Videos

Featured

Limited - NJDOT - Chris Lockwood

NJDOT Crew Supervisor: "Look at highway work zones from my perspective"
Limited - Visit Harford - Ladew Topiary Gardens

Fall in love with Harford County’s events, outdoor recreation and diverse culinary options this season

Just In

Must Read

Investigations

Reward climbs to $276,000 as police seek additional suspects in killing of Philly officer Richard Mendez
Police-Officer-Mendez.png

Sponsored

Olney Eagles need lights and help to fly again
Limited - IBEW - Olney Eagles - Mayoral Candidate Parker

Illness

Prozac could help treat long COVID symptoms, Penn researchers say
Long COVID Prozac

Entertainment

Two decades after leaving Philly, director Jennifer Cram reflects on the path to her first film, 'Sick Girl'
Jennifer Cram Sick Girl

Eagles

Eagles player review: Julio Jones edition
101723JulioJones2

Performances

Broadway musical 'Wicked' returns to Philadelphia in November
wicked philadelphia

© 2023 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved