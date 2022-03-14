Goth pop-up market at Tattooed Mom to benefit transgender youth

Tattooed Mom is known in Philadelphia for its vegan eats, street-art, graffiti decor and frequent special events.

From 5-10 p.m. on Tuesday, March 15, the South Street bar will host Goth Shop & Social, a pop-up market where guests can check out Halloween-themed horror products and goods. There is no cover charge and products are pay-as-you-go.

The Gothic pop-up is presented by Bearded Noise, a Black-owned business that specializes in creepy products and handmade jewelry.

In addition to shopping, guests will have opportunities to enter raffles for prizes, like gift baskets, $25 gift cards, and Bluetooth speakers. Proceeds from the raffles will benefit transgender youth whom Bearded Noise founder Tiffany Aichele mentors.

"I've always felt out of place as a trans POC vendor who deals in creepy, Halloween, horror-type of products," Aichele said. "I rarely ever meet or even get to see POC goths, so I thought if I can't find a vending event like this, then why not create one?"

The list of vendors is below:

Prizes for the raffles were donated by small businesses, including:

Tattooed Mom's menu of food and drink will be available, and proof of vaccination and ID is required for entry.

Tuesday, March 15, 2022

5-10 p.m. | Pay-as-you-go

Tattooed Mom

530 South St., Philadelphia, PA 19147