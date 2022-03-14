More Events:

March 14, 2022

Goth pop-up market at Tattooed Mom to benefit transgender youth

By Maggie Mancini
PhillyVoice Staff
Food & Drink Pop-Up
Tattooed Mom, 530 South Street, will host a goth-inspired pop-up, featuring small business vendors, on March 15. There will be raffles for prizes during the event and the proceeds from entries will benefit transgender youths.

Tattooed Mom is known in Philadelphia for its vegan eats, street-art, graffiti decor and frequent special events. 

From 5-10 p.m. on Tuesday, March 15, the South Street bar will host Goth Shop & Social, a pop-up market where guests can check out Halloween-themed horror products and goods. There is no cover charge and products are pay-as-you-go.

The Gothic pop-up is presented by Bearded Noise, a Black-owned business that specializes in creepy products and handmade jewelry.

In addition to shopping, guests will have opportunities to enter raffles for prizes, like gift baskets, $25 gift cards, and Bluetooth speakers. Proceeds from the raffles will benefit transgender youth whom Bearded Noise founder Tiffany Aichele mentors. 

"I've always felt out of place as a trans POC vendor who deals in creepy, Halloween, horror-type of products," Aichele said. "I rarely ever meet or even get to see POC goths, so I thought if I can't find a vending event like this, then why not create one?" 

The list of vendors is below:

Bearded Noise: Creepy products and handmade jewelry
Chelita's Designs by Michelle: Hand-painted glass and kitchenware
Malachi Lily: Art, decor, and prints
Dark Jasmine Fashion: Fashion and jewelry-box maker
Ray Lapinski: Art and jewelry
ForYourUniqueSide: Jewelry and other oddities
Stina Garcia: Jewelry made from bone, teeth, and metals
This Many Boyfriends Club: An artist collective specializing in ceramics

Prizes for the raffles were donated by small businesses, including: 

Bearded Noise
Meg Potoma: Graphic artist selling enamel pins, buttons, and stickers
Moo Tattoo: South Philly tattoo shop
Atomic City Comics: South Philly shop with back-issue comics and graphic novels
The Creepy Crawly Company: Horror-themed gift shop, with t-shirts, books, and buttons
Somer Black: Creepy jewelry, vinyl decals, and accessories
A Touch of Sparkle: Florida-based jewelry artist
Toxic Femme: Trans and nonbinary clothing brand with goth and punk aesthetics

Tattooed Mom's menu of food and drink will be available, and proof of vaccination and ID is required for entry. 

Goth Shop & Social

Tuesday, March 15, 2022
5-10 p.m. | Pay-as-you-go
Tattooed Mom
530 South St., Philadelphia, PA 19147

