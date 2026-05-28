Gracie Abrams’ new tour includes two Philly arena shows

Gracie Abrams will bring her newly announced arena tour to Philadelphia for two shows next year.

The Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter will perform at Xfinity Mobile Arena on Friday, March 12, and Saturday, March 13, 2027, as part of her "Look at My Life Tour." Jensen McRae will open both Philadelphia shows.

The North American tour includes stops in Los Angeles, Chicago, Boston, Washington, D.C. and Brooklyn before Abrams heads overseas in April.

Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, June 5, at 9 a.m. through Abrams’ website. Fans can sign up for an artist presale through Sunday, May 31, for access beginning Tuesday, June 2.

Abrams announced the tour ahead of her upcoming album, “Daughter from Hell,” which is scheduled for release July 17. The album includes the single “Hit the Wall.”

Grace Abrams' "Look at My Life Tour"

March 12-13, 2027

Xfinity Mobile Arena

3601 S Broad St.

Philadelphia, PA 19148

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the newsroom staff.