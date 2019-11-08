More Events:

November 08, 2019

Marvel at tens of thousands of twinkling lights at Grand Illumination Celebration

Santa will flip the switch to turn on the dazzling display at Peddler's Village in Bucks County

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Holiday Family-Friendly
Grand Illumination Celebration Photo by Brooke Cagle/on Unsplash

This year's Grand Illumination Celebration at Peddler's Village will take place Nov. 15.

The Grand Illumination Celebration at Peddler's Village in Bucks County will take place Friday, Nov. 15. It's one of the shopping center's most popular events and both admission and parking are free.

At 6:15 p.m. sharp, Santa Claus will flip the switch to turn on one million lights. 

While taking in the dazzling display, the crowd can enjoy complimentary hot apple cider, toast marshmallows and check out the gingerbread house competition.

RELATED: Your guide to Christmas Village in Philadelphia, back for its 12th season

Attendees can also start their holiday shopping while visiting Peddler's Village for the event. Stores will stay open until 10 p.m. and serve refreshments, as part of the three-day Merchant Open House Weekend.

Extended holiday hours will officially begin Friday, Nov. 29, and end on Sunday, Dec 29. During that time, Peddler's Village will be open 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday.

Grand Illumination Celebration

Friday, Nov. 15
Lights go on at 6:15 p.m. | Free to attend
Peddler's Village
2400 Street Road, New Hope, PA 18938

