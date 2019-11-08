Marvel at tens of thousands of twinkling lights at Grand Illumination Celebration

The Grand Illumination Celebration at Peddler's Village in Bucks County will take place Friday, Nov. 15. It's one of the shopping center's most popular events and both admission and parking are free.

At 6:15 p.m. sharp, Santa Claus will flip the switch to turn on one million lights.

While taking in the dazzling display, the crowd can enjoy complimentary hot apple cider, toast marshmallows and check out the gingerbread house competition.

Attendees can also start their holiday shopping while visiting Peddler's Village for the event. Stores will stay open until 10 p.m. and serve refreshments, as part of the three-day Merchant Open House Weekend.

Extended holiday hours will officially begin Friday, Nov. 29, and end on Sunday, Dec 29. During that time, Peddler's Village will be open 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday.

Friday, Nov. 15

Lights go on at 6:15 p.m. | Free to attend

Peddler's Village

2400 Street Road, New Hope, PA 18938



