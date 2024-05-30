Gregorys Coffee to open its first Pa. location in King of Prussia Mall

Gregorys Coffee, a chain based in New York City, is opening its first Pennsylvania store.

On Friday at 9 a.m., Gregorys will launch a store at the King of Prussia Mall. The shop offers a variety of coffee drinks — latte art included — as well as teas, smoothies, juices, pastries and sandwiches, including vegan options.

Gregorys was founded in 2006 in Manhattan by Monmouth County native Gregory Zamfotis — whose thick-rimmed glasses inspired the shop's recognizable logo. Along with its newest location in Pennsylvania, the coffee chain now has 41 locations nationwide, including six locations in North and Central Jersey and shops across New York, Connecticut, D.C., California and Texas.

The King of Prussia shop marks Gregorys' fifth mall location with the Simon Property Group. In the King of Prussia Mall, Gregorys will be located on the first level of the Plaza across from Kate Spade New York. Gregorys will add to a selection of coffee shops in the mall including Starbucks, Dunkin' and Espresso Bar.

"We are excited to introduce our first location in Pennsylvania and welcome more 'Gregulars' into our family," Zamfotis said in a release. "King of Prussia Mall is massive and bursting with life, and we are so excited to join the community. Our expansion in Pennsylvania has been a long time coming, and we are delighted to officially open the doors."