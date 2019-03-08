More Culture:

March 08, 2019

Gritty, and many other Philadelphians, head to SXSW this weekend

051117_Mondon_Headshot.jpg
By Marielle Mondon
PhillyVoice Staff
Festivals Gritty
Carroll - Philadelphia Flyers Gritty Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Philadelphia Flyers mascot "Gritty" during a game against the Arizona Coyotes at the Wells Fargo Center in South Philadelphia.

This weekend marks the return of SXSW, the annual festival-conference in Austin, Texas, that welcomes leaders in tech, art, and, in some cases, viral orange hockey mascots.

The one and only Philadelphia Flyers mascot Gritty will be heading to Texas this weekend, doing a meet-and-greet with his non-Philly fans (of which there are many) and getting his photo taken with visitors at – where else? – the Comcast NBCUniversal House.

RELATED: You can now purchase a three-foot-tall Gritty bobblehead

Though Gritty may be the most recognized Philadelphian to attend SXSW, there are hundreds of others planning to be there, too, many as part of the Amplify Philly initiative which has worked to increase Philly's presence at major events, such as SXSW, over the last few years. After debuting at the event in 2017, the groups behind Amplify Philly are planning a return this weekend.

Helping propel Amplify Philly are marketing agency REC Philly, event management company Witty Gritty, and Philly Startup Leaders. Together the organizations will push the city's greatest entrepreneurs, musicians, organizations, and technologies out of the Amplify Philly House, situated on one of SXSW's busiest areas. The collective will also host six panels – and serve many, many cheesesteaks.

Separately, several Philly-native musicians will be performing throughout SXSW, including singer-songwriter Ali Awan, rock band Nothing, and, of course, Questlove. Check out the full list of acts here.

Follow Marielle & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @mariellemondon | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice | Add Marielle's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

051117_Mondon_Headshot.jpg

Marielle Mondon
PhillyVoice Staff

marielle@phillyvoice.com

Read more Festivals Gritty Philadelphia Start-ups Business Sxsw Questlove Technology Music

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles mock draft roundup, 3.0
011719JoshJacobs

Crime

Six Taco Bell employees beat up customer for complaining about wait times
Carroll - Bad For You Taco Bell

Music

New York Times names Meek Mill, Tierra Whack tracks among '25 songs that matter'
Meek Mill and Tierra Whack

Eagles

Three free agents who make sense for the Eagles, version 3.0
030319TJYeldon

Weekend

Weekend picks: St. Patrick's Day Parade, Travel & Adventure Show and more
Philly's St. Patrick's Day Parade

Parenting

5 funny-but-true parenting tips from (part-time Delco resident) Wanda Sykes
Wanda Sykes

Featured Homes

Limited - 1805 walnut st 4c

The Alison. For rent! 1 bedroom with custom finishes in a new building overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 725 SF | $2,895
Limited - Allan Domb 241 S 6th St 502

For sale! Updated 1 bedroom with a private balcony, Washington Square and skyline views, open kitchen and great closet space. 860 sf $329,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved