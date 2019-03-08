Gritty, and many other Philadelphians, head to SXSW this weekend

This weekend marks the return of SXSW, the annual festival-conference in Austin, Texas, that welcomes leaders in tech, art, and, in some cases, viral orange hockey mascots.



The one and only Philadelphia Flyers mascot Gritty will be heading to Texas this weekend, doing a meet-and-greet with his non-Philly fans (of which there are many) and getting his photo taken with visitors at – where else? – the Comcast NBCUniversal House.