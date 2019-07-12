Haddonfield Crafts and Fine Art Festival returns for 27th year with 250 vendors

The 27th Haddonfield Crafts and Fine Art Festival, which 100,000 are expected to attend, will take place on Saturday and Sunday.

Downtown Haddonfield's streets will be filled with artists' tents, outdoor cafes, music and activities for kids.

More than 250 vendors will set up booths on Kings Highway, as well as Tanner Street and Kings Court, for the two-day event.

Shoppers will find ceramics, jewelry, paintings, photography and more. On Saturday, visitors can also browse a farmers market from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The festival will run 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday and noon to 5 p.m on Sunday. Both admission and parking is free. The event will take place rain or shine.

Here's a map of this year's festival.

Saturday, July 13, through Sunday, July 14

Free to attend

Kings Highway, Haddonfield, N.J. 08033

