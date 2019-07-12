More Events:

July 12, 2019

Haddonfield Crafts and Fine Art Festival returns for 27th year with 250 vendors

Spend Saturday and Sunday shopping in South Jersey

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Festivals Art
Haddonfield NJ Town Center Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Kings Highway in downtown Haddonfield, NJ.

The 27th Haddonfield Crafts and Fine Art Festival, which 100,000 are expected to attend, will take place on Saturday and Sunday. 

Downtown Haddonfield's streets will be filled with artists' tents, outdoor cafes, music and activities for kids.

RELATED: Things to do in Philadelphia this weekend, July 12-14

More than 250 vendors will set up booths on Kings Highway, as well as Tanner Street and Kings Court, for the two-day event.

Shoppers will find ceramics, jewelry, paintings, photography and more. On Saturday, visitors can also browse a farmers market from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The festival will run 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday and noon to 5 p.m on Sunday. Both admission and parking is free. The event will take place rain or shine.

Here's a map of this year's festival.

2019 Haddonfield Crafts and Fine Art Festival

Saturday, July 13, through Sunday, July 14
Free to attend
Kings Highway, Haddonfield, N.J. 08033

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Festivals Art Haddonfield Shopping New Jersey Family-Friendly Philadelphia

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Doug Pederson has a score to settle with former Eagles OC Frank Reich
Pederson-Reich_071119_usat

Weather

Montgomery, Chester counties see flooding as intense downpours roll through area
Pennsylvania flooding rain weather 7/11

Celebrities

Kevin Hart expands relationship with SiriusXM, doubles air time
Kev Hart SiriusXM

Flyers

This is Carter Hart's team now, even if the Flyers goalie doesn't want to admit it
071019_Carter-Hart_usat

Alternative Medicine

Pennsylvania adds anxiety disorders, Tourette syndrome to medical marijuana program
Medical marijuana anxiety Pennsylvania

Weekend

Things to do in Philadelphia this weekend, July 12-14
temporary art installation at LOVE Park

Featured Homes

Limited - Allan Domb - 1830 rittenhouse square 7b

FOR RENT! 1830 Rittenhouse – Rittenhouse Square facing 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom with old world charm and modern updates. 1,462 SF | $4,250
Allan Domb - 050719 - 2201 Chestnut St 104

FOR SALE! The Coronado – 2201 Chestnut Street – Unique 2 bedroom, 1 bath with a high-end kitchen, brand new kitchen, herringbone wood floors and incredible natural light. 898 SF | $324,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved