More Health:

October 14, 2019

On Halloween, follow these trick-or-treating safety tips

051117_Romero_Headshot.jpg
By Tracey Romero
PhillyVoice Contributor
Parenting Halloween
Trick-or-treating safety tips Conner Baker/Unsplash.com

Are you ready for trick-or-treating?

It is almost Halloween and your kids are already dreaming of all that delicious candy goodness, but how prepared are you for navigating all the chaos?

Follow these trick-or-treating safety tips for a safe Halloween:

• Make sure the costumes you create or buy don’t have any built-in safety hazards like long hems that can cause your child to trip and fall, or masks without sufficient eye, nose and mouth openings. You don’t want your pint-sized ghost to have trouble seeing or breathing.

• Choose costume colors and materials that are bright and reflective, or if that is not possible, add reflective tape so you can better spot your goblins in the dark.

• When buying Halloween makeup, go for the products clearly labeled non-toxic. Always test them on a small patch of skin in case your child has a reaction to it.

• Kids younger than 12 should always trick-or-treat with a parent. Have a safety plan in place for any unexpected emergencies.

• Older children trick-or-treating with their friends should keep their cell phones on them and check in with you regularly. But emphasize the dangers of walking around with their heads buried in their phones.

Before your tweens and teens head out, set clear boundaries where they are allowed to roam and where they are not. It also is a good idea to remind them to stay in well-lit areas and to cross the street at crosswalks.

Set a clear policy to not eat any Halloween candy until you have a chance to inspect it carefully.

One final note on driving around on Halloween night: Be extra vigilant, especially in driveways and at crosswalks. There will be plenty of excited children running around.

For more helpful tips, visit the American Academy of Pediatrics, Safe Kids Worldwide and the Mayo Clinic.

051117_Romero_Headshot.jpg

Tracey Romero
PhillyVoice Contributor

Read more Parenting Halloween Philadelphia Halloween Safety Children's Health Safety

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Phillies

Paul Hagen: In firing Gabe Kapler, John Middleton makes it clear who runs the Phillies
John-Middleton_101019_usat

Environment

New Jersey turns down permits for proposed 120-mile natural gas pipeline
Penneast pipeline new jersey

Prevention

Could helmetless tackling training reduce football head injuries
Helmetless Tackling Football

Eagles

Eagles vs. Vikings: Predictions, betting odds and broadcast info for Week 6
Fletcher-Cox-Vikings_100919_usat

TV

Billy Porter introduces 'Delaware Daddy' Joe Biden in 'SNL' cold open
Joe Biden Woody Harrelson 'SNL' Delaware

Food & Drink

Enjoy pumpkin beers, cocktails and foods at party outside Urban Farmer
Urban Farmer pumpkin beer festival

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved