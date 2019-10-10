More Health:

October 10, 2019

Pennsylvania police department warns parents about THC candy after Nerds Rope drug bust

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg
By Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff
Parenting Children's Health
Nerds rope THC drug bust Johnstown Police Department/Facebook

Police in Pennsylvania urged parents to double-check their kids' Halloween candy this year after a drug bust turned up a THC version of a popular candy.

Police in Pennsylvania urged parents to double-check their kids' Halloween candy this year after a drug bust turned up a THC version of a popular candy.

The Johnstown Police Department arrested a 27-year-old man Wednesday who turned a rented storage unit into a mini-warehouse for distributing pounds of marijuana, along with other drugs like crystal meth, heroin, and fentanyl.

During the drug bust, police said they found a stockpile of what looked at first glance to be the popular Nerds Rope candy. Upon further inspection, police determined the candies contained 400mg of THC, the main psychoactive compound found in cannabis.

Marijuana edibles are hardly a new development, but the increased presence of marijuana across the country in the wake of increased legalization measures makes for a fertile ground in terms of new edible THC products.

In a Facebook post Thursday, the Johnstown Police Department warned parents to be vigilant on Halloween:

"During this Halloween, we urge parents to be ever vigilant in checking their children’s candy before allowing them to consume those treats. Drug laced edibles are package like regular candy and may be hard to distinguish from the real candy."

A study earlier this year found that marijuana edibles were behind a disproportionately high percentage of marijuana-related emergency room visits in Colorado between 2012 and 2016. Colorado legalized the sale of marijuana in 2012.

Last month, in the face of data suggesting widespread support across the state, Gov. Tom Wolf announced he now supports legalizing marijuana in Pennsylvania.

Follow Adam & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @adamwhermann | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Adam's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg

Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff

adam@phillyvoice.com

Read more Parenting Children's Health Pennsylvania Drugs Halloween Police Marijuana THC Candy

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Phillies

Paul Hagen: In firing Gabe Kapler, John Middleton makes it clear who runs the Phillies
John-Middleton_101019_usat

Politics

To re-elect Trump, Republicans campaigning for Amish votes in Pennsylvania
1010_amish trump voters

Adult Health

Dog owners may have lower risk of dying from heart attacks, study says
Dogs pets reduce mortality

Eagles

Eagles vs. Vikings: Predictions, betting odds and broadcast info for Week 6
Fletcher-Cox-Vikings_100919_usat

Music

Tierra Whack's 'Whack World' named 38th-best album of the decade
Tierra whack pitchfork albums

Family-Friendly

Congress Hall in Cape May throwing party on the lawn with fall foods, carnival games
Congress Hall in Cape May throwing party on the lawn with carnival games

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved