More Health:

October 10, 2019

Dog owners may have lower risk of dying from heart attacks, study says

Headshot - Virginia Streva
By Virginia Streva
PhillyVoice Staff
Adult Health Heart Attacks
Dogs pets reduce mortality Humphrey Muleba/Unsplash

Two studies published by the American Heart Association found that owning a dog can reduce risk of death in patients who have suffered a heart attack or stroke and live alone. Pet ownership also reduced all-cause mortality by 24%.

Dog ownership may be key to a long and happy life, especially for people who have suffered a heart attack or stroke, according to two new studies.

Joint studies published by the American Heart Association examined the effects of pet ownership on cardiovascular health. The findings suggest that owning pets leads to a reduction in overall death, including among those who previously suffered a heart attack.

Researchers examined data from 182,000 heart attack survivors and 155,000 ischemic strokes survivors. Six percent of those who suffered heart attacks owned dogs, while 5% of stroke survivors were dog owners.

Compared to people who lived alone and did not own dogs, the study found people living alone and with dogs had a 33% better chance at surviving a heart attack. There was a similarly better survival rate for stroke suffers who owned dogs – they had a 27% lower risk of death than non-dog owners.

In a second study, researchers reviewed data from 3.8 million people from 10 different studies to look at mortality rates among pet owners. The data showed that, compared to non-dog owners, dog owners experienced a 24% reduced risk among all causes of mortality, and 31% lower risk for cardiovascular-related issues, such as stroke.

That study's data also showed dog owners had a 65% reduced risk of mortality from a heart attack compared to non-owners.

Owning dogs also was associated with increased in physical exercise, lower blood pressure levels, and healthier cholesterol. Researchers suggest that the lowered risk of death could be caused by an increase in physical activity and decreased depression. 

Follow Virginia & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @vastreva | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Virginia's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Headshot - Virginia Streva

Virginia Streva
PhillyVoice Staff

virginia@phillyvoice.com

Read more Adult Health Heart Attacks United States Fitness Philadelphia Stroke Dogs

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Phillies

Paul Hagen: In firing Gabe Kapler, John Middleton makes it clear who runs the Phillies
John-Middleton_101019_usat

Politics

To re-elect Trump, Republicans campaigning for Amish votes in Pennsylvania
1010_amish trump voters

Adult Health

Dog owners may have lower risk of dying from heart attacks, study says
Dogs pets reduce mortality

Eagles

Eagles vs. Vikings: Predictions, betting odds and broadcast info for Week 6
Fletcher-Cox-Vikings_100919_usat

Music

Tierra Whack's 'Whack World' named 38th-best album of the decade
Tierra whack pitchfork albums

Family-Friendly

Congress Hall in Cape May throwing party on the lawn with fall foods, carnival games
Congress Hall in Cape May throwing party on the lawn with carnival games

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved