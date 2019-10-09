More Health:

October 09, 2019

What are the alternatives to Zantac?

As the FDA investigates a probable carcinogen in Zantac, other medications may provide heartburn relief

051117_Romero_Headshot.jpg
By Tracey Romero
PhillyVoice Contributor
Adult Health Heartburn
Zantac alternative medications Anastasiia Ostapovych/Unsplash.com

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration continues to investigate whether low levels of a probable carcinogen found in Zantac and other ranitidine products are harmful to patients. In the meantime, there are other medications that treat heartburn.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is currently investigating whether low levels of a probable carcinogen, N-nitrosodimethylamine (NDMA), found in Zantac and generic forms of ranitidine pose a risk to patients.

Despite its investigation, the FDA has not recommended patients cease taking these medications, which are used to treat heartburn and related conditions. But several ranitidine products already have been voluntarily recalled and major pharmacies have removed Zantac and its generic versions from their shelves.

There are options for patients seeking alternative medications to treat heartburn and related gastroesophageal conditions, though the FDA recommends patients taking prescription ranitidine products consult with their doctors before changing medications.

If you're considering switching medications, here's what you should know:

Ranitidine is a Histamine H2-receptor antagonist, a form of drug more simply known as an H2 blocker.

"H2 blockers are short-term preventative medications that decrease stomach acid," according to goodrx.com. "They block histamine, one of the body’s inflammatory agents, from stimulating the stomach to produce acid.”

Over-the-counter versions of ranitidine, including Zantac, are used to treat heartburn. Prescription versions are used to treat stomach ulcers and gastroesophageal reflux disease. The latter “occurs when stomach acid frequently flows back into the tube connecting your mouth and stomach (esophagus)” and irritates the lining of your esophagus, according to the Mayo Clinic.

Drug companies Apotex and Novartis, through its generic division, have recalled all of their generic ranitidine products sold in the U.S., according to Harvard Health. Additionally, CVS, Walgreens and Rite-Aid have stopped selling ranitidine products.

So what are the alternatives to Zantac?

Antacids and other H2 blockers such as Pepcid (famotidine) and proton pump inhibitors, like Nexium, can relieve heartburn symptoms. Such drugs also are used to treat acid reflux and gastroesophageal reflux disease.

Lifestyle changes can make a difference, too. Avoiding spicy foods, alcohol and large meals can reduce the buildup of acid inside the stomach. For acid reflux, avoid eating late at night and sleep with your head elevated.

But remember that the FDA has not told patients to stop using Zantac and it's important to consult with a doctor before changing medications. For the latest on the FDA investigation, click here.

051117_Romero_Headshot.jpg

Tracey Romero
PhillyVoice Contributor

Read more Adult Health Heartburn Philadelphia Medications Prescription Drugs FDA

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Sixers

Sixers players react to Ben Simmons' made three: 'He's 100 percent from three'
Ben Simmons max contract

Transportation

Uber's new 'Uber Pet' feature is coming to Philly in mid-October
Uber Pet philly dogs

Illness

Six common cancer myths debunked
Cancer myths debunked

Eagles

Eagles will likely be without deep threat DeSean Jackson against Vikings (and possibly longer)
DeSean-Jackson-injury_100919_usat

TV

Will Smith talks staying fearful, bungee jumping, 'Gemini Man' on 'Late Show with Stephen Colbert'
1009_Will smith colbert

Family-Friendly

Congress Hall in Cape May throwing party on the lawn with fall foods, carnival games
Congress Hall in Cape May throwing party on the lawn with carnival games

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved