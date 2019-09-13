FDA investigating cancer-causing impurities in Zantac

Some heartburn medications, including Zantac, contain an impurity that may cause cancer, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced on Friday.

The FDA is investigating whether low levels of N-nitrosodimethylamine (NDMA), a probable carcinogen found in ranitidine, pose a risk to patients. It is not, for now, recommending patients cease taking the medication.

Ranitidine, also known under the brand name Zantac, is sold both as an over-the-counter and prescription drug.

