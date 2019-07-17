More Events:

July 17, 2019

Explore the Halo video game universe at three-day fan experience in Philadelphia

Halo: Outpost Discovery offers fan experiences for all ages

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Family-Friendly Video Games
Halo: Outpost Discovery coming to Philly July 19-20. Courtesy of/Halo: Outpost Discovery

Halo: Outpost Discovery is coming to Philly July 19-21.

Halo: Outpost Discovery is a touring fan experience that's stopping in Philadelphia this weekend.

The convention/attraction open to all ages will be at the Pennsylvania Convention Center from Friday, July 19, through Sunday, July 21.

RELATED: Burger Brawl moving to Navy Yard for 2019 | Ghostly Circus at cemetery includes fire, circus arts, aerial performances

The experience will bring the military sci-fi video game franchise to life. Fans can get up close and personal with a Warthog and other life-size replicas and check out the virtual reality laser tag arena where visitors will assume the role of UNSC recruit.

Fans can also take advantage of hundreds of game stations to play Halo, attend panels and meet the creators.

"For the first time ever, generations of Halo fans will be able to come together and experience the Halo universe like never before," said Herschend Live President Howard Smith. Herschend Live partnered with 343 Industries to create the first-of-its-kind experience.

Three-day tickets and single day tickets for Saturday have already sold out, but you can still grab a single day ticket for Friday or Sunday.

Halo: Outpost Discovery

Friday, July 19, through Sunday, July 21
$60-$140 for tickets
Pennsylvania Convention Center
1101 Arch St., Philadelphia, PA 19107

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Family-Friendly Video Games Philadelphia Pennsylvania Convention Center

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Phillies

What they're saying: Phillies won't be buyers at trade deadline; Harper not one of MLB's top 100 players
Bryce-Harper_071319_usat

Alternative Medicine

Breakthrough PTSD treatment using party drug MDMA coming soon to Philly region
Carroll - Dr. Samy Badawy

Eagles

Eagles training camp preview: Defensive end
071419BrandonGraham

Transportation

Pennsylvania approves 6% increase on turnpike tolls for 2020
04062018_PA_Turnpike_Fort_Wash_GM

Rankings

Here are 16 different versions of salads, ranked from worst to best
Top Salad

Food & Drink

Get a super cute ice cream sandwich from Weckerly's this weekend
Weckerly's Ice Cream

Featured Homes

Limited - Allan Domb - 1830 rittenhouse square 7b

FOR RENT! 1830 Rittenhouse – Rittenhouse Square facing 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom with old world charm and modern updates. 1,462 SF | $4,250
Allan Domb - 050719 - 2201 Chestnut St 104

FOR SALE! The Coronado – 2201 Chestnut Street – Unique 2 bedroom, 1 bath with a high-end kitchen, brand new kitchen, herringbone wood floors and incredible natural light. 898 SF | $324,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved