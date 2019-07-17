Explore the Halo video game universe at three-day fan experience in Philadelphia

Halo: Outpost Discovery is a touring fan experience that's stopping in Philadelphia this weekend.

The convention/attraction open to all ages will be at the Pennsylvania Convention Center from Friday, July 19, through Sunday, July 21.

The experience will bring the military sci-fi video game franchise to life. Fans can get up close and personal with a Warthog and other life-size replicas and check out the virtual reality laser tag arena where visitors will assume the role of UNSC recruit.

Fans can also take advantage of hundreds of game stations to play Halo, attend panels and meet the creators.

"For the first time ever, generations of Halo fans will be able to come together and experience the Halo universe like never before," said Herschend Live President Howard Smith. Herschend Live partnered with 343 Industries to create the first-of-its-kind experience.

Three-day tickets and single day tickets for Saturday have already sold out, but you can still grab a single day ticket for Friday or Sunday.

Friday, July 19, through Sunday, July 21

$60-$140 for tickets

Pennsylvania Convention Center

1101 Arch St., Philadelphia, PA 19107



Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader

Have a news tip? Let us know.