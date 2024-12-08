Handing out 10 awards from the Eagles-Panthers game

In Week 14, the Philadelphia Eagles scored more points than the Carolina Panthers, and they are now 11-2, but it was an ugly day at the Linc. As always, win, lose, or tie, we hand out 10 awards.

1) The 'Holding Them Back?' Award 🛑: Jalen Hurts

The Eagles have the NFL's No. 1 defense, an elite offensive line, star receivers, and a running back who should be the league MVP. Playing quarterback for this team should be easy, but Hurts is somehow making it look hard.

Hurts was 14 of 21 for 108 yards (5.1 YPA), 2 TD, and 0 INTs. Those aren't awful numbers, but the concerns are in the details.

• On the Eagles' first drive, he had A.J. Brown WIDE OPEN deep down the field for what could have been an 83-yard TD. He did not pull the trigger, instead opting to dump it down to Jahan Dotson for a 5-yard gain.



• On a 1st and 10 from midfield, Hurts slid down for a loss of 9 instead of throwing the ball away, an egregiously weird decision. During his postgame press conference, he explained that the play call was an RPO, so he was worried about the offense being flagged for an illegal man downfield penalty, hence the slide instead of the throwaway. This was wrongful thinking, as the slide resulted in a 2nd and 19 instead of a 1st and 15 if a penalty had been called or a 2nd and 10 if it hadn't.



• Four plays later he had a delay of game penalty in a crucial spot that might have affected whether the Eagles would be in field goal range to put the game away, or not.



• He was a checkdown artist all day, as shown here:



It's almost hard to hold onto the ball that long while also barely throwing down the field.

A.J. Brown only had 4 targets on the day, an unacceptable amount for an elite receiver against a terrible pass defense. He was pretty clearly unhappy in the locker room after the game.

"Passing" is what Brown thinks the offense needs to improve on, in case you didn't watch that video.

Hurts has zero turnovers in eight of the last nine games. He has also made plays with his legs, like he did today, when he ran 8 times for 59 yards and a TD. That's all valuable, but it's also not enough if the Eagles have Super Bowl ambitions.

2) The 'Playing Not To Lose' Award 😨: Nick Sirianni

On their opening drive to start the second half, the Eagles faced a 4th and 4 from the Carolina 34. Sirianni sent Jake Elliott out for a 52-yard field goal attempt. Elliott missed it. He is now 0 for 5 on field goal attempts from 50+ yards on the season.

With the way that Elliott has kicked this season from long distances, the better play was to go for the 4th and 4. The Panthers have had by far the worst defense in the NFL this season. Go get the first the first down.

Later, facing a 4th and 8 from the Carolina 36 with 3:05 left to play, Sirianni had three choices:

Try a 54-yard field goal. Go for it. Punt.

Only one of the above options guaranteed that the Panthers would get the ball with a chance to take the lead on their ensuing drive, and that's the one that Sirianni chose.

And sure enough, the Panthers should have taken the lead, except... 👇

3) The 'Thank You' Award 🙏: Xavier Legette

Darius Slay guessed wrong on a route by Legette, who got wide open deep down the field on a post pattern, but he dropped the ball.

That was reminiscent of Marquez Valdes-Scantling's drop against the Eagles last season.

Sirianni is extremely lucky that the Panthers were unable to take advantage of his conservative decision to punt, and Slay is lucky this game won't be remembered for him getting burnt.

4) The 'Slow Starts' Award 🐌: The Eagles' offense

The Eagles' first-quarter scoring this season: