Eagles stock watch: Defense gets it done as slow starts continue to mount

If you follow the Eagles closely — and we'll assume you do, since you're reading this — you know the Eagles being a double-digit favorite in a game is a recipe for trouble.

Despite their dominance at times this season, the Birds are often seen making it harder on themselves against bad teams and toying with opponents they should be clobbering. And that's what happened in Philly's 22-16 win against the Panthers Sunday afternoon.

Was it a trap game? Or have the Panthers really been a half-decent team of late? Here's a glance at a reason to feel good, and a reason to be frustrated as the Eagles continue to rack up wins this fall, ugly and all:

Stock up — the Eagles' defense's endurance 📈

Anytime your opponent has the football for over 18 minutes in the first half, and wins the possession battle by seven minutes (while running 69 plays), you know the defense is going to have a tough day.

And the Birds' D had one of those in Week 14, bending but not breaking all afternoon as the Panthers fed Chuba Hubbard 26 times in a clear show of their strategy, which was to keep the ball out of the Eagles' offense's hands — and that of Eagles' all-time leading rusher Saquon Barkley. But Barkely still gained 124 yards as the offense was able to do just enough to inch out a win against a much lesser opponent.

As they've done all season long, the Eagles defense held yet another to just a tick over 300 yards of offense. It also really made Carolina quarterback Bryce Young extremely uncomfortable in the backfield, even though they only sacked him one time.

The defense got its hands on the football all afternoon as well, and forced a turnover when CJ Gardner-Johnson grabbed a critical interception at the end of the second quarter that helped set up the Eagles' go-ahead touchdown. Darius Slay also made a monster play on a Panthers' fourth down attempt with under a minute to play to clinch the game.

It wasn't the kind of decisive win that will have rans feeling "ra-ra" heading home from the ballpark — with the daunting Steelers next on the schedule. Many may criticize the Eagles for playing down to the level of an opponent, like the Panthers who are vying for the first overall draft pick. But the Eagles are finding different ways to win and 11-2 is 11-2.

Stock down — the first quarter offense (still) 📉

The Eagles are among the top three or four biggest Super Bowl contenders in the NFL. And somehow, they are the worst team in the NFL in the first quarter. At least on offense.

This season, Philly has scored 17 points — in total — over 13 games in the opening stanza. That's 1.4 points per first quarter, the worst in the NFL. The offense is the league's best, scoring-wise in the subsequent three quarters.

The trend continued against Carolina, as the Birds made a few mistakes via penalty and mustered just 46 yards of offense and zero points for their 11th scoreless first quarter.

They would find the endzone in the second, like they often do, on a Jalen Hurts tush-push to take a 7-3 lead.

In all, the Eagles have been in eight first-quarter deficits, leading to six victories and two losses. Major credit is due to the Eagles defense which is also one of the best units in the NFL. They've boosted the Birds with four scoreless firsts, and have allowed more than a touchdown only two times.

Opponent Score Result Packers 0-6 Win Falcons 0-0 Loss Saints 0-3 Win Buccaneers 0-14 Loss Browns 0-0 Win Giants 0-0 Win Bengals 0-7 Win Jaguars 7-0 Win Cowboys 7-3 Win Commanders 0-7 Win Rams 3-7

Win Ravens 0-9 Win Panthers 0-3 Win





So why are we writing about this now, and not a few weeks ago? Well, it hasn't really improved even as the team has earned impressive statement wins over teams like the Ravens and Commanders.

The slow starts are a problem, perhaps the worst one afflicting this football team, and it's going to eventually bite the Eagles in the butt — particularly in a potential playoff game. Playing from behind isn't the way to win in the NFL. And yet, eight times this season the Eagles have seen their opponents score first.

Nine wins in a row ties a franchise record. The Eagles aren't even playing 60-minutes of football and they're winning. There's another level this team can reach if they can figure out how not to fall on their faces out of the gate every week.

Follow Evan on Twitter:@evan_macy

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports