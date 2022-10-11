Compete in a pumpkin carving contest at Assembly Rooftop Lounge's Halloween pop-up bar

Assembly Rooftop Lounge atop the Logan Hotel on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway is getting into the spirit of the season with a new Halloween pop-up later this month.

The trendy Logan Square bar will transform into "Haunted Heights at Assembly" from Sunday, Oct. 23 through Tuesday, Nov. 1. The pop-up will feature spirited seasonal decor, scary movies playing on TVs, and plenty of spooky-themed food and drink options.

To kick off the festivities, Assembly Rooftop Lounge is hosting a pumpkin carving contest that's currently accepting submissions through Monday, Oct. 17. Those who wish to enter can bring their pumpkin to the bar at 1840 Benjamin Franklin Parkway daily from 4 to 10 p.m. Submissions will be on display and guests can vote for their favorites from Oct. 23 through Nov. 1.

The winner of the contest will be announced on Tuesday, Nov. 2, and will receive a grand prize of $500 in food and beverage credit, as well as a Firepit Lounge Reservation for up to 10 guests.

In the spirit of the holiday, "Haunted Heights" is bringing an all-new menu of spooky-themed cocktails. The full list is below.

• Hocus Pocus ($15): Butterfly-pea tea-infused Stateside vodka, St. Germain, lime, and club soda

• Flor de Muerte ($15): Resposado, dry curacao, rose petals, lime, agave, orange blossom

• Pumpkin Spice Latte ($16): Espresso-infused vodka, coffee liqueur, pumpkin cream

• Poison Apple ($15): Rye whiskey, Falernum, cinnamon apple shrub

• Corpse River ($18): Cognac, apple brandy, vermouth

• Rosemary's Baby ($16): Gin, rosemary grenadine, lime, bubbles

• Spook-tiki ($16): Tropical spice-infused dark rum, Falernum, Meletti amaro, pineapple, lime, creme de coconut, bitters

• Black Magic ($16): Gin, Salers aperitif, housemade lemonade

• Red Rum ($16): Rose, Cocchi Rosa, dry vermouth, strawberry, lemon

To complement the cocktail menu, the bar will also feature a holiday dessert, aptly dubbed "Death By Chocolate," with dark chocolate pots de creme, chocolate soil, crispy meringue, gummy worms, vanilla chocolate tuille, and sea salt chocolate peanuts.

Each Friday and Saturday, a DJ will be on-site spinning spooky tunes and other Halloween classics to accompany the seasonal attraction.

The rooftop bar will host a "High Drag Tea" as a paranormal preamble to "Haunted Heights" on Sunday, Oct. 16 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Halloween-themed, two-hour drag show will be hosted by Dominique Lee alongside Mandy Mango and Rosey Hart. The tea service will feature a costume contest in addition to delicious takes on classic assorted teas, mini sandwiches, and desserts.

Tickets cost $55 and include a glass of Prosecco on arrival. All guests must be at least 21 years old with valid ID in order to enter.

Assembly Rooftop Lounge is open for walk-ins based on availability Tuesday through Saturday beginning at 4 p.m., with last seating at 10:30 p.m. Parties of six or less can make reservations, with a cover charge of $10 per person.

Larger parties of seven or more people can reserve one of Assembly's pods by emailing info@assemblyrooftop.com. Large group reservations will include a food and drink minimum.

Sunday, Oct. 23 through Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022

Opens 4 p.m., last seating at 10:30 p.m. | Pay-as-you-go

Assembly Rooftop Lounge

1840 Benjamin Franklin Parkway

Philadelphia, PA 19103

