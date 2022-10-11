More Events:

October 11, 2022

Compete in a pumpkin carving contest at Assembly Rooftop Lounge's Halloween pop-up bar

'Haunted Heights' will feature plenty of seasonal cocktails and scary movies from Oct. 23 through Nov. 1

Maggie Mancini phillyvoice
By Maggie Mancini
PhillyVoice Staff
Holidays Halloween
Assembly Rooftop Lounge Halloween Courtesy of/Assembly Rooftop Lounge

Assembly Rooftop Lounge, the bar on the ninth floor terrace of The Logan Hotel on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway, is celebrating spooky season with a Halloween pop-up experience from Sunday, Oct. 23 through Tuesday, Nov. 1. Guests can part in a pumpkin carving contest, watch scary movies on TVs throughout the venue, and sip spooky-themed cocktails.

Assembly Rooftop Lounge atop the Logan Hotel on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway is getting into the spirit of the season with a new Halloween pop-up later this month. 

The trendy Logan Square bar will transform into "Haunted Heights at Assembly" from Sunday, Oct. 23 through Tuesday, Nov. 1. The pop-up will feature spirited seasonal decor, scary movies playing on TVs, and plenty of spooky-themed food and drink options. 

MORE: Take your kids trick-or-treating and sip autumnal cocktails during East Passyunk's fall festival

To kick off the festivities, Assembly Rooftop Lounge is hosting a pumpkin carving contest that's currently accepting submissions through Monday, Oct. 17. Those who wish to enter can bring their pumpkin to the bar at 1840 Benjamin Franklin Parkway daily from 4 to 10 p.m. Submissions will be on display and guests can vote for their favorites from Oct. 23 through Nov. 1. 

The winner of the contest will be announced on Tuesday, Nov. 2, and will receive a grand prize of $500 in food and beverage credit, as well as a Firepit Lounge Reservation for up to 10 guests. 

In the spirit of the holiday, "Haunted Heights" is bringing an all-new menu of spooky-themed cocktails. The full list is below. 

Hocus Pocus ($15): Butterfly-pea tea-infused Stateside vodka, St. Germain, lime, and club soda 
Flor de Muerte ($15): Resposado, dry curacao, rose petals, lime, agave, orange blossom
Pumpkin Spice Latte ($16): Espresso-infused vodka, coffee liqueur, pumpkin cream
Poison Apple ($15): Rye whiskey, Falernum, cinnamon apple shrub
Corpse River ($18): Cognac, apple brandy, vermouth
Rosemary's Baby ($16): Gin, rosemary grenadine, lime, bubbles
Spook-tiki ($16): Tropical spice-infused dark rum, Falernum, Meletti amaro, pineapple, lime, creme de coconut, bitters
Black Magic ($16): Gin, Salers aperitif, housemade lemonade
Red Rum ($16): Rose, Cocchi Rosa, dry vermouth, strawberry, lemon
To complement the cocktail menu, the bar will also feature a holiday dessert, aptly dubbed "Death By Chocolate," with dark chocolate pots de creme, chocolate soil, crispy meringue, gummy worms, vanilla chocolate tuille, and sea salt chocolate peanuts. 

Each Friday and Saturday, a DJ will be on-site spinning spooky tunes and other Halloween classics to accompany the seasonal attraction. 

The rooftop bar will host a "High Drag Tea" as a paranormal preamble to "Haunted Heights" on Sunday, Oct. 16 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Halloween-themed, two-hour drag show will be hosted by Dominique Lee alongside Mandy Mango and Rosey Hart. The tea service will feature a costume contest in addition to delicious takes on classic assorted teas, mini sandwiches, and desserts.

Tickets cost $55 and include a glass of Prosecco on arrival. All guests must be at least 21 years old with valid ID in order to enter. 

Assembly Rooftop Lounge is open for walk-ins based on availability Tuesday through Saturday beginning at 4 p.m., with last seating at 10:30 p.m. Parties of six or less can make reservations, with a cover charge of $10 per person. 

Larger parties of seven or more people can reserve one of Assembly's pods by emailing info@assemblyrooftop.com. Large group reservations will include a food and drink minimum. 

Haunted Heights at Assembly

Sunday, Oct. 23 through Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022
Opens 4 p.m., last seating at 10:30 p.m. | Pay-as-you-go
Assembly Rooftop Lounge
1840 Benjamin Franklin Parkway
Philadelphia, PA 19103 

Maggie Mancini phillyvoice

Maggie Mancini
PhillyVoice Staff

maggie@phillyvoice.com

Read more Holidays Halloween Logan Square Costumes Bars Benjamin Franklin Parkway Pop-Up Pumpkins Philadelphia

Videos

Featured

Limited - Camden County Made in Jersey Festival Main Image

Made in Jersey Festival to showcase the best of the Garden State
Limited - Philadelphia Ballet - Oksana Maslova & Serling Baca

Join Philadelphia Ballet for an enchanting story of happily ever after!

Just In

Must Read

Politics

Fetterman's I-95 billboards calling Oz a Cowboys fan are the latest barbs in a Senate race that's hit peak absurdity
Fetterman Oz Eagles Cowboys

Sponsored

Inaugural Made in Jersey Festival to showcase the best of the Garden State
Limited - Camden County Made in Jersey Festival Main Image

Healthy Eating

Eating an earlier dinner can do wonders for your health, research shows
Time-restricted eating

Eagles

Offensive line depth keeps Eagles afloat against Cardinals
Jason_Kelce_Eagles_Giants_091922_KateFrese99.jpg

Social Media

Comedian has beer can thrown at her by heckler at Jersey Shore club – so she chugged it
Ariel Elias Comedy

Festivals

Take your kids trick-or-treating and sip autumnal cocktails during East Passyunk's fall festival
Fall Fest East Passyunk

© 2022 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved