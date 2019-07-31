More Health:

July 31, 2019

Philly food blogger, nutritionist offers up a healthier cheesesteak recipe

A healthier take on the local classic

By Bailey King
PhillyVoice Staff
Healthy Eating Cheesesteaks
Cheesesteak stuffed bell peppers.

Philadelphia’s iconic foods — the pretzel and cheesesteak — are, by no means, the healthiest of delicacies. But there are ways to make them healthier, if you so chose.

Melissa Bailey, a registered dietitian based in Philadelphia who shares nutrition tips, recipes and healthy food hacks on her Instagram account @thenourishedfork offered a healthier cheesesteak recipe in a recent post.

The best part is that the recipe only requires about five ingredients and will be done and on your plate in less than 30 minutes — which is certainly less time than you would wait in line at Dalessandro’s on any given night.

This recipe is more cheesesteak-inspired than a cheesesteak replica, meaning that there’s no hoagie roll and no Cheese Wiz so, purists, beware. In fact, they’re more of a cheesesteak stuffed pepper.

Check out the recipe here:

View this post on Instagram

These cheesesteak stuffed peppers can be on your dinner table in under 30 minutes! I live in Philly and everyone knows this city has good cheesesteaks 🎉 While I love a classic cheesesteak every once in a while, I decided to put a spin on it and make these super simple cheesesteak stuffed peppers. SO delish! 😋😋 • • Ingredients (serves 2): 1/2 lb sirloin steak, sliced thin 1 cup cooked brown rice 1/4 medium yellow onion, sliced thin 2 bell peppers, halved with core removed 4 slices sharp provolone cheese • • Directions: Preheat oven to 400F. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper and place pepper halves face down. Place in oven and bake for 15 minutes until tender. Remove and set aside. In the meantime, heat olive oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add in onion, cooking for about 5 minutes until translucent. Add in steak, cooking until brown. Season with salt and pepper. Take pepper halves and fill each with 1/4 cup of rice, then top with steak/onion mixture. Place one slice of cheese on top of each and put back in the oven for 5 minutes until cheese is melted. Enjoy! ☺️ • • #dietitian #nutrition #philly #phillyfoodie #cheesesteak #recipe #dinner #nourish #thenourishedfork #mealprep #thenewhealthy #allfoodsfit #nondietapproach #nutritionist #summer #rd2be #rdeats

A post shared by Melissa Bailey • Dietitian (@thenourishedfork) on

All you need for the two-serving recipe is a half-pound of thinly sliced sirloin steak, one cup of cooked brown rice, a quarter of a yellow onion sliced thin, two bell pepper and some sharp provolone cheese.

First, you’ll roast the peppers, halved in a 400-degree oven for 15 minutes and then stuff them with the cooked brown rice, sautéed onions and steak and top it off with some cheese and pop them back in the oven for an addition five minutes, per Bailey’s recipe.

This recipe hits all the meaty, cheesy and even carb-y marks of a cheesesteak, but it’s made with healthier ingredients — perfect for those who are trying to eat better, while enjoying their favorite foods.

Check out Bailey’s other recipes and healthy eating hacks here.

Bailey King
PhillyVoice Staff

bailey@phillyvoice.com

