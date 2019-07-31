Philly food blogger, nutritionist offers up a healthier cheesesteak recipe

Philadelphia’s iconic foods — the pretzel and cheesesteak — are, by no means, the healthiest of delicacies. But there are ways to make them healthier, if you so chose.

Melissa Bailey, a registered dietitian based in Philadelphia who shares nutrition tips, recipes and healthy food hacks on her Instagram account @thenourishedfork offered a healthier cheesesteak recipe in a recent post.

The best part is that the recipe only requires about five ingredients and will be done and on your plate in less than 30 minutes — which is certainly less time than you would wait in line at Dalessandro’s on any given night.

RELATED READ: These healthier homemade popsicle recipes will keep you cool all summer long

This recipe is more cheesesteak-inspired than a cheesesteak replica, meaning that there’s no hoagie roll and no Cheese Wiz so, purists, beware. In fact, they’re more of a cheesesteak stuffed pepper.

Check out the recipe here:

All you need for the two-serving recipe is a half-pound of thinly sliced sirloin steak, one cup of cooked brown rice, a quarter of a yellow onion sliced thin, two bell pepper and some sharp provolone cheese.

First, you’ll roast the peppers, halved in a 400-degree oven for 15 minutes and then stuff them with the cooked brown rice, sautéed onions and steak and top it off with some cheese and pop them back in the oven for an addition five minutes, per Bailey’s recipe.

This recipe hits all the meaty, cheesy and even carb-y marks of a cheesesteak, but it’s made with healthier ingredients — perfect for those who are trying to eat better, while enjoying their favorite foods.

Check out Bailey’s other recipes and healthy eating hacks here.