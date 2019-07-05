These healthier homemade popsicle recipes will keep you cool all summer long

With the month of July ahead of us, there's no denying that the days will be hot and humid.

Instead of hitting up the ice cream truck or local water ice spot, stay cool with some DIY healthier popsicles. Here, you'll find four healthy popsicle recipes to keep your freezer stocked with this summer for any time when a quick and delicious cool-down is needed.

It's worth noting that you'll need a popsicle mold for all of these recipes, or you can opt for a loaf pan popsicle trick, for which you'll just need some popsicle sticks.

A SECRET INGREDIENT

While it might sound entirely crazy, this fruity popsicle recipe actually features a secret ingredient: tomatoes. These fruits, as we know, are great for the skin and pack tons of antioxidants, but they're often overlooked in recipes of sweeter flavor profiles.

To whip up these unique popsicles, blend raspberries, cherry tomatoes, your go-to unsweetened yogurt and a sweetener (this recipe uses coconut nectar). Freeze, and then garnish with some sliced, toasted almonds. [via Dolly and Oatmeal]

FOR DIETARY RESTRICTIONS

Whether you have dietary restrictions or you're catering to a loved one that does, this recipe can fit the bill. It's dairy-, sugar- and gluten-free. And, above all, it's healthy. Not to mention, banana split-flavored — a summertime favorite.



Blend milk (this recipe uses almond as a dairy-free option, but could easily swapped if someone has a nut allergy), bananas, frozen strawberries, cocoa powder and honey (other sweeteners could be used to suit vegans) together and freeze. [Joyful Healthy Eats]

THE LEAST INGREDIENTS

Sometimes, whether you're working with limited ingredients or just want to throw a treat together quickly, simple is best. This three-ingredient popsicle recipe is what the author calls "stupid simple."



Blend one can of coconut milk with a bag of frozen fruit — this recipe uses mango, which sounds like a delicious alternative to a Rita's Mango Misto shake — and a sweetener, if you choose to use one. Freeze for at least 30 minutes and enjoy! [Chocolate Covered Katie]

A PUNCH OF PROTEIN

Adding protein to your sweet treat truly kills two bird with one stone because you'll be satisfying your sweet tooth, and the protein will help keep you full to prevent further sweet snacking later.



This recipe pulls protein from every direction by combining banana, greek yogurt, peanut butter, milk, and protein powder — all of which you could easily substitute with vegan alternatives. Freeze for 30 to 40 minutes and top them off with some fun toppings like fruit, granola, shredded coconut or dark chocolate chips. [Oh So Delicioso]