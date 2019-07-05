More Health:

July 05, 2019

These healthier homemade popsicle recipes will keep you cool all summer long

Four unique recipes for every taste

Carroll - Headshot, Bailey King.
By Bailey King
PhillyVoice Staff
Healthy Eating Popsicles
healthier homemade popsicle recipes Lindsay Moe/Unsplash

Popsicles are a great way to cool off during the summer.

With the month of July ahead of us, there's no denying that the days will be hot and humid.

Instead of hitting up the ice cream truck or local water ice spot, stay cool with some DIY healthier popsicles. Here, you'll find four healthy popsicle recipes to keep your freezer stocked with this summer for any time when a quick and delicious cool-down is needed.

It's worth noting that you'll need a popsicle mold for all of these recipes, or you can opt for a loaf pan popsicle trick, for which you'll just need some popsicle sticks. 

RELATED READ: A grilled vegetable recipe even picky carnivores are likely to enjoy

A SECRET INGREDIENT

While it might sound entirely crazy, this fruity popsicle recipe actually features a secret ingredient: tomatoes. These fruits, as we know, are great for the skin and pack tons of antioxidants, but they're often overlooked in recipes of sweeter flavor profiles.

To whip up these unique popsicles, blend raspberries, cherry tomatoes, your go-to unsweetened yogurt and a sweetener (this recipe uses coconut nectar). Freeze, and then garnish with some sliced, toasted almonds. [via Dolly and Oatmeal]

FOR DIETARY RESTRICTIONS

Whether you have dietary restrictions or you're catering to a loved one that does, this recipe can fit the bill. It's dairy-, sugar- and gluten-free. And, above all, it's healthy. Not to mention, banana split-flavored — a summertime favorite.

Blend milk (this recipe uses almond as a dairy-free option, but could easily swapped if someone has a nut allergy), bananas, frozen strawberries, cocoa powder and honey (other sweeteners could be used to suit vegans) together and freeze. [Joyful Healthy Eats]

THE LEAST INGREDIENTS

Sometimes, whether you're working with limited ingredients or just want to throw a treat together quickly, simple is best. This three-ingredient popsicle recipe is what the author calls "stupid simple."

Blend one can of coconut milk with a bag of frozen fruit — this recipe uses mango, which sounds like a delicious alternative to a Rita's Mango Misto shake — and a sweetener, if you choose to use one. Freeze for at least 30 minutes and enjoy! [Chocolate Covered Katie]

A PUNCH OF PROTEIN

Adding protein to your sweet treat truly kills two bird with one stone because you'll be satisfying your sweet tooth, and the protein will help keep you full to prevent further sweet snacking later.

This recipe pulls protein from every direction by combining banana, greek yogurt, peanut butter, milk, and protein powder — all of which you could easily substitute with vegan alternatives. Freeze for 30 to 40 minutes and top them off with some fun toppings like fruit, granola, shredded coconut or dark chocolate chips. [Oh So Delicioso]

Carroll - Headshot, Bailey King.

Bailey King
PhillyVoice Staff

bailey@phillyvoice.com

Read more Healthy Eating Popsicles United States Summer Recipes Healthy Treats

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Phillies

MLB Power Rankings Roundup: Are the Phillies still a playoff team?
Kapler-Harper_070319_usat

Parties

Watch the Women’s World Cup final on Sunday at Love City Brewing party
Women's World Cup

Investigations

Fisherman finds part of leg with sneaker still on in Delaware River
Carroll - The Delaware River`

Eagles

Recap: Eagles chat with Jimmy Kempski
070319EaglesFan

Men's Health

Endurance athletes have the heart to compete on the big stage
Tour_de_France_atrial_fibrillation

Movies

15 films to watch when you need a break from the beach
15 best Netflix films for summer

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved