More Health:

June 18, 2019

A grilled vegetable recipe even picky carnivores are likely to enjoy

Score a delicious serving of vegetables alongside your BBQ favorites

Carroll - Headshot, Bailey King.
By Bailey King
PhillyVoice Staff
Healthy Eating Vegetables
grilled squash recipe Markus Spiske/Unsplash

Throw some squash on the barbie.

In case you missed it, National Eat Your Vegetables Day was celebrated earlier this week.

It's a day dedicated to encouraging more people to enjoy the nutrition and flavor of their favorite vegetables, and even the ones they're unfamiliar with.

We thought it fitting to share a mouthwatering vegetable recipe that even the most carnivorous among us will likely enjoy, as a belated celebration to the vegetable holiday.

Enter Bon Appetit’s recipe for sweet and spicy grilled (and glazed) squash, ready to be used now, at the official start to summer, till the seasons’ end. 

RELATED READ: A protein-rich twist on this veggie-based BBQ side dish

While summer squash (and zucchini) have been trending for the last couple of years, namely due to their ability to turn conventionally carb-rich foods into lower-carb options (noodles and fries, for example), not everyone finds it to be the most delicious way to consume the vegetable.

But this recipe, which comes together in just about 20 minutes, might be one of the more delicious ways to consume the seasonal gourd.

The key to ensuring that the squash will not become soggy on the grill (or grill skillet), according to Bon Appetit, is to extract as much water from the vegetable prior to the marinade as possible. This is completed by letting the cut squash sit over a bowl for about 10 minutes with some salt on it to draw out the moisture.

Then, it’s marinade time. Combine honey, rice vinegar, soy sauce and hot chili paste in a saucepan and thicken over medium heat until it’s “just shy of syrupy,” Bon Appetit explains.

Toss the sliced squash in oil and throw them on the grill, brushing each piece with the marinade all the while for a total of six to eight minutes. Top with fresh squeezed lime juice, shallot, cilantro and salt.

And there you have a vegetable dish that even the pickiest of eaters might find palatable.

And Bon Appetit has many more summer recipes for you to try.

Carroll - Headshot, Bailey King.

Bailey King
PhillyVoice Staff

bailey@phillyvoice.com

Read more Healthy Eating Vegetables United States Vegetarian Grilling BBQ

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Opinion

Natalie Egenolf: Eagles do disservice to fans, LaVar Ball a disservice to everyone
Carroll - Eagles Public Practice Carson Wentz

Television

Netflix confirms 'Queer Eye' coming to Philadelphia for show's fifth season
Queer Eye Philadelphia Season 5 2020

Opinion

Al Morganti: Do sports fans deserve a 'bill of rights?' And what is Flyers' GM Chuck Fletcher doing?
Phillies-Nationals-rain-delay_061719_USAT

Investigation

Two from ship's crew charged in $1 billion cocaine bust at Port of Philadelphia
Two crew members charged in cocaine bust in Philadelphia

Illness

Here are some natural remedies for dealing with insomnia
Insomnia 06192019

Festivals

Chainsmokers, Brad Paisley and more to perform at Musikfest 2019
Brad Paisley

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved