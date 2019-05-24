More Health:

May 24, 2019

A protein-rich twist on this veggie-based BBQ side dish

A healthy eater-approved coleslaw recipe

Carroll - Headshot, Bailey King.
By Bailey King
PhillyVoice Staff
Healthy Eating Recipes
protein-rich coleslaw recipe Alexander C. Kafka/Flickr

Healthy eater-approved coleslaw.

Arguably one of the more exciting aspects of Memorial Day weekend is that it kicks off summer barbecue season, which — even more excitingly — comes with an array of foods mostly enjoyed in the summer sun.

Of these foods, some fully fit within a healthy eater’s dietary goals — like, grilled meats and vegetables — while others, like the mayo-based cold salads hold a slightly less nutrient-rich spot on the picnic table.

Fortunately, there are ways to up the nutritional value of these fan-favorite barbecue side dishes, without sacrificing (too much) of the indulgent flavors.

RELATED READ: BBQ parties, beware: 62,000 pounds of raw meat recalled due to E.coli risk

Coleslaw might be the most quintessential summertime side dish. While made almost entirely of vegetables, like crunchy carrots and cabbage, there’s still an opportunity to up its nutritional ante.

According to Popsugar, the generally mayo-based dish can be transformed into a protein-rich derivative by subbing greek yogurt — which can contain up to 17 grams of protein per container — in for the mayo. Plus, the recipe cuts out the added sugars that give coleslaw it’s faint sweetness, with your choice of a low-carb sweetener.

Add the greek yogurt and low-calorie sweetener to a coleslaw veggie mix, along with some lemon juice, dijon mustard, onion and garlic powder, parsley flakes and mix it all up. Season with salt and pepper to taste.

View Popsugar's full greek yogurt coleslaw recipe here

Carroll - Headshot, Bailey King.

Bailey King
PhillyVoice Staff

bailey@phillyvoice.com

Read more Healthy Eating Recipes United States Summer Memorial Day Barbecue Healthy Food

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

What they're saying: Could the Eagles trade for Jadeveon Clowney?
jadeveon-clowney_052319_usat

Business

Renovations underway to redevelop old North Star Bar site in Fairmount
North Star Bar redevelopment fairmount

Television

Jason Segel spotted in Philly ahead of shooting AMC anthology series here
Jason Segel Philadelphia AMC

Eagles

Mailbag: Is the Eagles' 2019 roster better than their Super Bowl roster in 2017?
052319NickFoles

Celebrities

Ben Simmons and Kendall Jenner reportedly are broken up
0523_Ben Simmons Jenner

Illness

Parkinson's: four unusual signs you may be at risk
012222018_senior_citizen_Unsplash

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved