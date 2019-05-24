A protein-rich twist on this veggie-based BBQ side dish

Arguably one of the more exciting aspects of Memorial Day weekend is that it kicks off summer barbecue season, which — even more excitingly — comes with an array of foods mostly enjoyed in the summer sun.

Of these foods, some fully fit within a healthy eater’s dietary goals — like, grilled meats and vegetables — while others, like the mayo-based cold salads hold a slightly less nutrient-rich spot on the picnic table.

Fortunately, there are ways to up the nutritional value of these fan-favorite barbecue side dishes, without sacrificing (too much) of the indulgent flavors.

RELATED READ: BBQ parties, beware: 62,000 pounds of raw meat recalled due to E.coli risk

Coleslaw might be the most quintessential summertime side dish. While made almost entirely of vegetables, like crunchy carrots and cabbage, there’s still an opportunity to up its nutritional ante.

According to Popsugar, the generally mayo-based dish can be transformed into a protein-rich derivative by subbing greek yogurt — which can contain up to 17 grams of protein per container — in for the mayo. Plus, the recipe cuts out the added sugars that give coleslaw it’s faint sweetness, with your choice of a low-carb sweetener.

Add the greek yogurt and low-calorie sweetener to a coleslaw veggie mix, along with some lemon juice, dijon mustard, onion and garlic powder, parsley flakes and mix it all up. Season with salt and pepper to taste.

View Popsugar's full greek yogurt coleslaw recipe here.