Tomatoes: A skincare secret weapon thanks to this antioxidant compound

The world of skincare is becoming an increasingly daunting realm. The idea of simple moisturizing lotion has been left behind in favor of serums, oils and creams.

Instead of spending your hard-earned money on an array of skincare products that *might* work, there are ways to eat your way to better skin — which is actually a win-win situation.

One way is eating a food that probably pops up in your diet on a daily, if not weekly basis: tomatoes. Turns out, this fruit — along with pink grapefruit, papaya, mangoes and others — are rich in something called lycopene, an antioxidant and anti-inflammatory compound that helps prevent clogged pores and breakouts, Refinery 29 reported.

RELATED READ: Skin cancer affecting men more than women globally, study suggests

Further, according to Greatist, lycopene can help reverse signs of aging by boosting the naturally-occurring collagen in your skin, and protect the skin from sun damage.

In addition to eating tomatoes, raw or cooked, on the regular, you can also apply tomato-derived lycopene directly to your skin. The brand Yes To has a line of tomato-based products, or you can opt for a lycopene serum to add into your skincare routine.

Additionally, lycopene is thought to promote heart health, protect from certain forms of cancer, boost eyesight and reduce pain, according to Healthline.

So, consuming more lycopene-rich foods in your diet couldn’t hurt, even if you aren’t looking for a skincare boost.

