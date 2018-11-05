Skin cancer is affecting men more than women globally, study suggests

Data was just released suggesting that men are dying at a much higher rate than women of melanoma, or skin cancer, worldwide. Interestingly, skin cancer deaths are either decreasing or remaining static in women globally.

Researchers at the National Cancer Research Institute examined worldwide data on deaths gathered by the World Health Organization, focusing on 33 countries with the most "reliable data" — including North America, Europe, Australia and some parts of Asia.

Science Daily reports that their findings concluded that melanoma death rates were on the rise in men in all countries but one between 1985 and 2015. Their goal was to conduct an “up-to-date analysis” of modern melanoma mortality rates on a global scale in an effort to dig out any patterns and to see if current strategies were having any effect.

Czech Republic was the only country to see a decrease in men’s and women’s melanoma-driven mortality. Israel also saw a decrease in women’s death by melanoma during the study period.

These findings were presented by Dr. Dorothy Yang, a junior doctor at the Royal Free London NHS Foundation Trust and research leader. "The major risk factor for melanoma is overexposure to ultraviolet radiation, either from sun exposure or from using sunbeds," she said in a statement. "Despite public health efforts to promote awareness of melanoma and encourage sun-smart behaviors, melanoma incidence has been increasing in recent decades. However, some new reports have identified signs of stabilization and decline in melanoma death rates in places like Australia and Northern Europe.”

Researchers took into account how some countries have an aging population and others having a younger demographic. They extracted the rates for malignant melanoma, the most dangerous form of skin cancer, and compared the rates for men and women and looked at trends over time. To delve a little deeper, biological differences between men and women are currently being studied to find out if these also contribute to the gender disparity in deaths from melanoma.

Despite these seemingly conclusive findings, researchers say that further investigation is needed to understand the reason for this trend, but in the meantime, more public health efforts targeted at men are likely needed to raise awareness of the disease and of sun safety.

Why are men dying at at a much higher rate? Yang presents one hypothesis: “There is evidence that suggests men are less likely to protect themselves from the sun or engage with melanoma awareness and prevention campaigns.”

Regardless, researchers believe that these results allude to melanoma being a continued health issue in the coming years and a challenge for medical professionals who will need to come up with effective strategies for the treatment and diagnosis of the disease.