University City restaurant to offer healthy 'brain food' menu for students during finals week

Co-Op, the restaurant located inside the The Study at University City, a hotel serving the Drexel and Penn campuses, will be provide fuel for students during finals week.

From Monday, December 10 through Thursday, December 20, Co-Op will offer a three-course prix-fixe menu chock full of superfoods, omega-3 fatty acids, monounsaturated fats, and, of course, coffee to help nearby Penn and Drexel students get through this trying time. Depending on the entree selection, meals are available for $25 or $30.

Many of the foods on the prix-fixe menu, including broccoli, citrus and nuts, hold spots on many brain health-boosting lists, including this one by Healthline.

Peruse the nutrient-rich menu below:

Of course, this menu would provide a great meal for anyone looking for a healthy and affordable night out.

Co-Op is at 20 S. 33rd St. in University City.