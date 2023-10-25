More Culture:

October 25, 2023

Former WXPN host Helen Leicht to debut weekly online music program

The longtime DJ retired early last year after nearly 50 years on the radio. Her show, 'Acoustic Sunday,' begins Sunday, Nov. 5 on the Folk Music Notebook

Brian Saunders
By Brian A. Saunders
PhillyVoice Staff
Music Radio
Helen Leicht Acoustic Sunday Source/WPXN

Radio host Helen Leicht, who retired from 88.5 WXPN in 2022, will host a new, online show, 'Acoustic Sunday' on the Folk Music Notebook.

Retired radio personality Helen Leicht will host a new online show on the Folk Music Notebook that explores acoustic music.

The weekly program, "Acoustic Sunday," debuts Sunday, Nov. 5 at 10 a.m. It will showcase established acts and up-and-comers. Leicht has long used her platform to shine a light on musicians that are trying to establish themselves – the Recording Industry Association of America has recognized her efforts. 

MORE: Eagles players' next Christmas album will benefit CHOP, Children's Crisis Treatment Center

The Folk Music Notebook is an internet radio platform dedicated to folk and acoustic music. 

"I have spent my life listening, sharing, attending and enjoying and presenting music of all kinds to listeners of all kinds," Leicht wrote on her website. "Join me as we explore the most fascinating new artists as well as our contemporaries and those who set the acoustic path over the past 100 years here in the US, Canada, the UK and Europe, along with a continued interest in the rich musical home of Philadelphia."

Leicht began her career at WIOQ in 1976. There, she created her "Breakfast With The Beatles" and "Leicht Lunch" programs. In 1990, she was hired in a part-time role at WXPN to host "The Saturday Mix," a show that emphasized local talent. Three years later, she also began hosting her "Acoustic Sunday" program on the rock station WMMR.

In 1998, Leicht began serving as the WXPN midday host. Over the next 22 years, she also worked as assistant program director and hosted the "Philly Local" and "Free at Noon" programs. Leicht retired in March 2022 after nearly 50 years on the radio.

Leicht was introduced to broadcasting by her uncle, Joe Conway, who was the general manager at WIBG, a top 40 station in Philadelphia. Leicht got the opportunity to learn from Philly DJs such as Bill Wright Sr., Hy Lit and Dean Tyler. And she got to see the likes of the Beatles, the Rolling Stones, Smokey Robinson, the Kinks and others perform live. 

Leicht will be inducted into the Philadelphia Broadcast Pioneers Hall of Fame on Nov. 17 along with her WXPN colleague, David Dye, at a ceremony taking place in Bala Cynwyd. 

Brian Saunders

Brian A. Saunders
PhillyVoice Staff

brian@phillyvoice.com

Read more Music Radio Philadelphia Media

Videos

Featured

Purchased - A private banker advising a couple

Maximizing your money in a high-interest rate environment
Limited - Historic Philadelphia - Betsy Ross House

Fall happenings at the Betsy Ross House

Just In

Must Read

Development

Smokestack at Beesley's Point, for decades a landmark for travelers to the Jersey Shore, gets imploded
Smokestack implosion NJ

Sponsored

Fall happenings at the Betsy Ross House
Limited - Historic Philadelphia - Betsy Ross House

Healthy Eating

Hershey's cocoa powder among chocolate products with 'concerning' amounts of lead, Consumer Reports says
Hershey's cocoa powder lead

TV

'Golden Bachelor' journey comes to an end for Delco's Susan Noles
golden bachelor episode 5 susan noles

Flyers

Five thoughts: Flyers thrash Wild behind Bobby Brink's first two NHL goals
Travis-Konecny-Flyers-Wild-Goal-NHL-10.26.23.jpg

Weekend

Halloween parties and trick-or-treating: Your weekend guide to things to do
Weekend guide trick or treating

© 2023 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved