Former WXPN host Helen Leicht to debut weekly online music program

Retired radio personality Helen Leicht will host a new online show on the Folk Music Notebook that explores acoustic music.

The weekly program, "Acoustic Sunday," debuts Sunday, Nov. 5 at 10 a.m. It will showcase established acts and up-and-comers. Leicht has long used her platform to shine a light on musicians that are trying to establish themselves – the Recording Industry Association of America has recognized her efforts.

The Folk Music Notebook is an internet radio platform dedicated to folk and acoustic music.



"I have spent my life listening, sharing, attending and enjoying and presenting music of all kinds to listeners of all kinds," Leicht wrote on her website. "Join me as we explore the most fascinating new artists as well as our contemporaries and those who set the acoustic path over the past 100 years here in the US, Canada, the UK and Europe, along with a continued interest in the rich musical home of Philadelphia."



Leicht began her career at WIOQ in 1976. There, she created her "Breakfast With The Beatles" and "Leicht Lunch" programs. In 1990, she was hired in a part-time role at WXPN to host "The Saturday Mix," a show that emphasized local talent. Three years later, she also began hosting her "Acoustic Sunday" program on the rock station WMMR. In 1998, Leicht began serving as the WXPN midday host. Over the next 22 years, she also worked as assistant program director and hosted the "Philly Local" and "Free at Noon" programs. Leicht retired in March 2022 after nearly 50 years on the radio.

Leicht was introduced to broadcasting by her uncle, Joe Conway, who was the general manager at WIBG, a top 40 station in Philadelphia. Leicht got the opportunity to learn from Philly DJs such as Bill Wright Sr., Hy Lit and Dean Tyler. And she got to see the likes of the Beatles, the Rolling Stones, Smokey Robinson, the Kinks and others perform live.

Leicht will be inducted into the Philadelphia Broadcast Pioneers Hall of Fame on Nov. 17 along with her WXPN colleague, David Dye, at a ceremony taking place in Bala Cynwyd.