WXPN's Helen Leicht retires after nearly 50 years in Philadelphia radio

Philadelphia radio veteran Helen Leicht, a long-term fixture at 88.5 WXPN, will call it a career after a run of nearly 50 years in the city's radio landscape.

Leicht has been off the air for months following her decision to take a leave of absence last summer. She announced her retirement Wednesday in a letter published on WXPN's website.

"An amazing journey," Leicht wrote. "I am honored to have worked with some of the most creative, passionate, and beloved DJ's and programmers in the city and in the industry, past and present. Philly has a rich radio history of loyalty and perseverance, and I've learned a lot. We've done some good things together, and I'm so pleased to be a small part of all that."