WXPN's Helen Leicht retires after nearly 50 years in Philadelphia radio

March 02, 2022
Philadelphia radio veteran Helen Leicht, a long-term fixture at 88.5 WXPN, will call it a career after a run of nearly 50 years in the city's radio landscape.
Leicht has been off the air for months following her decision to take a leave of absence last summer. She announced her retirement Wednesday in a letter published on WXPN's website.
After nearly 50 years on Philadelphia radio, Helen @LeichtLunch has announced that she will not be returning as midday host. In honor of her incredible legacy we have decided to make today “We Love Helen Day!” Read her letter to the WXPN Family: https://t.co/W0C7gPjnRe pic.twitter.com/fqmT33xT7J— WXPN (@wxpnfm) March 2, 2022
"An amazing journey," Leicht wrote. "I am honored to have worked with some of the most creative, passionate, and beloved DJ's and programmers in the city and in the industry, past and present. Philly has a rich radio history of loyalty and perseverance, and I've learned a lot. We've done some good things together, and I'm so pleased to be a small part of all that."
Leicht joined WXPN in 1990 and spent years as the station's midday host during the 10 a.m.-2 p.m. slot. Those duties have been handled by Mike Vasilikos since Leicht left at the end of last July.
Through the years at WXPN, Leicht also was known for the "Leicht Lunch" program, her decades-long "Breakfast with the Beatles" segment, the Free at Noon live concert broadcasts she hosted on Friday, and her Musicians on Call partnership that brought local artists to hospitals to perform for patients and staff.
Prior to joining WXPN, Leicht began her radio career at WIOQ in 1976 and had later stops at WMMR and WMGK.
Singer-songwriter John Flynn wrote a song in honor of Leicht and her legacy on Philadelphia radio.
Colleagues and fans thanked Leicht for her years of service to the music community, which will sorely miss her voice and sensibility for what listeners wanted (and didn't know they wanted) to hear.
An absolute legend.— brianseltzer (@brianseltzer) March 2, 2022
I was so fortunate to benefit from @LeichtLunch's kindness and mentorship when I interned at XPN.
She was always friendly, and always willing to chat about music!
What an incredible run. Congrats, Helen!!! https://t.co/bqDqlSRmir
We will miss you @freeatnoon (Helen Leicht). Your contributions to the Philly music scene are immeasurable. @wxpnfm— Tracey Welson-Rossman (@TWelsonRossman) March 2, 2022
Radio will never be the same. Thank you, Helen Leicht, for being a joy to listen to for so many years! @xpnmorningshow @LeichtLunch— jahm (@Jenahm18) March 2, 2022
Wishing @HelenLeicht a most wonderful retirement, with gratitude for all the great music you’ve blessed our ears, hearts and dancing feet with! #we❤️helenday!— Drea Still (@dreastill) March 2, 2022
@HelenLeicht @LeichtLunch thank you for being the female voice of my childhood from WIOQ, WYSP, and @XPNKidsCorner THANK YOU. Your voice is Philly radio to me.— Roil64 (@roil64) March 2, 2022