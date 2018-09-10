Here's what to check out at this year's Fringe Festival

FringeArt's Fringe Festival, the 17-day arts extravaganza, is back, taking hold of Philadelphia neighborhoods from Old City to the suburbs. The festival opened this past weekend and will continue through the month of September with more than 1,000 performances. The work ranges from independent artists to international and national performances curated by FringeArts.

So, what is there to see? With so many key and interesting pieces in this year’s festival, it’s nearly impossible to go through them all, but here are a few highlights.

Female-driven shows take center stage this year with a number of performances such as "White Feminist," "The F Word," "Close Your Legs, Honey - A New Musical," "Ridiculous," "For Colored Girls who have considered suicide when the rainbow is enuf," "Almost Pregnant," "David's Friend," "No, We Won't Shut Up," and "Behold Her." Even the locally set "Fly Eagles Fly" dabbles in the meaning of being an Eagles fan and a feminist while exploring aspects of the fandom itself. "The Heartbreak of a Serial Monogamist" delves into the journey of grieving love through dance and visual art. "Mother/Daughter" is an exploration of the complicated relationships often experienced between mothers and daughters.

"ear-whispered: Works by Tania El Khoury" features several installations across Bryn Mawr campus and Old City. The series is meant to "reveal the experiences and struggles of people trying to find a place to call home and reconsider what it means to feel safe and accepted on this earth."

In this series is "Gardens Speak," an immersive sound installation of oral history from the Syrian uprising. "Stories of Refuge," is an immersive film that follows Syrian refugees through their daily lives in Munich. Other immersive installations include "Camp Pause," "As Far as My Fingertips Will Take Me," and "Tell Me What To Do."



Philly favorites "The Bearded Ladies Cabaret" is showcasing “Do You Want a Cookie," a cabaret spectacular with an all-star international cast. The crew will be perform at 448 N. 10th St., from Sept. 12 through 16, where the show will extend into “Late Night Snacks” for individual performances.

There will be unauthorized tours of LOVE Park with Good Good Comedy’s Kate Banford and Rose Luardo, "An Unofficial, Unauthorized tour of LOVE Park," where questions are encouraged and the answers may not exactly be true. Banford and Luardo will also perform "Darlings: Kill Us Please" at Good Good Comedy Theater as part of the Fringe Festival from Sept. 19 through 22.

Other notable performances include "The Museum Workout," "Caen Amour," "The undergird," and "In Plain Air." "In the Forest" is an immersive, circus-themed acrobatic show and "Lockhardt" is a play about the procedures a teacher must follow to protect her students during a school shooting.

Regardless of what you're into, there's a little bit of everything for everyone. Check out Fringe Festival's official schedule to search by genre and/or location.

