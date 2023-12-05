More News:

December 05, 2023

Cyberattack on Hershey Company left hackers with access to personal data

The chocolate maker says information on financial accounts and credit cards may have been compromised

John Paul Titlow
By John Paul Titlow
PhillyVoice Staff
Technology Data breach
Hershey data breach Kristoffer Tripplaar/SIPA USA

An cyberattack targeting The Hershey Company may have compromised the personal information of 2,214 people in early September.

A cyberattack that targeted The Hershey Company may have compromised the personal data of 2,214 people, the company has revealed. 

The data breach occurred in early September as the result of an email phishing attack on the Pennsylvania chocolate maker, according to a recent filing with the Maine Attorney General's Office. The data that may have been compromised includes first and last names, health and medical information, dates of birth, financial account information, debit and credit card data and related access codes. 

The Hershey Company sent out a letter to the people who were potentially affected by the breach on Friday, notifying them that an "unauthorized user" had gained access to several Hershey email accounts and may have accessed their personal data.

The company said it worked with a forensic provider and other third parties to investigate the cyberattack and assess what its impact. During that investigation, no evidence was found that anyone's personal data had been misused in any way, the company said.

The Hershey Company said it would give those who were impacted a two-year membership to a data monitoring and identity theft protection service.

"Based on our investigation, which recently concluded, the unauthorized user may have had access to certain personal information of yours," the company wrote in its letter to the people who were potentially impacted. "Although we have no evidence that any information was acquired or misused by the unauthorized user, we wanted to notify you of this incident out of an abundance of caution."

In its filing, The Hershey Company said that one Maine resident of Maine was affected by the breach. It was not immediately clear where the other impacted individuals are located.
John Paul Titlow

John Paul Titlow
PhillyVoice Staff

johnpaul@phillyvoice.com

Read more Technology Data breach Pennsylvania Cyberattacks Hershey Phishing

Videos

Featured

Purchased - Small Business Owner Managing

Owners Bank promises to make small businesses a priority by offering high-tech, high-touch services
Limited - Cooper -Moorestown Campus Exterior

Cooper University Health Care’s new Moorestown Campus now open

Just In

Must Read

Donations

Here's where to donate toys for Philadelphia kids this holiday season
2023 holiday toy drives

Sponsored

Holiday fun in Philly's Fashion District
Limited - Fashion District - Santa Photos

Mental Health

The holidays can be demanding; here's how to reduce stress
Holiday stress

Food & Drink

Bastia, a Mediterranean cafe, to open at upcoming boutique hotel in Fishtown
Bastia Fishtown Hotel

Sixers

One thought on each member of the Sixers' rotation
Embiid 12.1.23

Entertainment

Sing along to Beyoncé songs during special screening of 'Renaissance' by Philadelphia Film Society
beyonce sing along philly film society

© 2023 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved