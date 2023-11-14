More News:

November 14, 2023

Thieves steal ATM from Chubby's Steaks in Roxborough, hauling it away in a truck

Another machine outside the cheesesteak shop was damaged by explosives in Philadelphia in 2020

John Paul Titlow
By John Paul Titlow
PhillyVoice Staff
The ATM outside of Chubby's Steaks in Roxborough was stolen by several men who loaded it onto a U-Haul truck early Tuesday morning, Philadelphia police say.

The ATM outside of Chubby's Steaks in Roxborough was stolen early Tuesday morning by several men who loaded it onto a U-Haul and drove off, police said.

Investigators later found the U-Haul about seven miles away with the ATM machine still inside, CBS Philadelphia. It was not reported whether the thieves managed to steal any cash from the machine before abandoning it. 

Police said the ATM was stolen from the cheesesteak shop at 4:30 a.m. Chubby's is at 5826 Henry Ave.

This wasn't the first time an ATM machine outside Chubby's was targeted by thieves. In June 2020, somebody detonated explosives in an attempt to crack open a previous machine, despite Chubby's management posting a sign noting there was no cash inside. A video posted to X, formerly Twitter, shows the cash machine damaged in the aftermath.

That incident was among a series of ATM explosions that took place in Philadelphia during the early months of the pandemic – including one that targeted Dalessandro's,, which is just across the street from Chubby's.

No suspects or arrests have been announced in connection to Tuesday's theft.  

