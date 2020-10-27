More News:

October 27, 2020

Dalessandro's Steaks ATM among several blown up in Philly

Pat Ralph Headshot
By Pat Ralph
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations ATMs
Philadelphia atm explosions.jpg Sinead Cummings/For PhillyVoice

At least five ATM machines are blown up in Philadelphia overnight, including two in West Philly, where protests erupted after police fatally shot a Black man. The picture above, depicting an ATM in Fairmount, was taken last spring when a similar series of ATM explosions took place.

Philadelphia police are investigating a series of ATM explosions that took place overnight.

An ATM located outside of Dalessandro’s Steaks on the 600 block of Wendover Street in Roxborough exploded around 11:50 p.m. Monday.

Two other explosions took place in West Philly, where looting and vandalism erupted after police fatally shot Walter Wallace Jr., a 27-year-old Black man, Monday afternoon. 

An ATM located outside of Royal Pizza on the 4200 block of Baltimore Avenue was blown up shortly after 1 a.m. Tuesday. Another machine, outside of the Fresh Grocer on the 5600 block of Chestnut Street, exploded around 2:30 a.m. 

Police are also investigating ATM explosions that occurred overnight at SEPTA's Germantown and Chestnut Hill West stations, according to reports by CBS3 and FOX29

No arrests have been made and no injuries were reported. Bomb squad officials were notified of the incidents and are participating in the investigation. Police have not said whether any cash was taken. 

The blasts followed an ATM explosion early Monday morning outside Sammy's Sports Bar at 50th and Market Streets. There, someone retrieved the cash box. 

Late last spring, police responded to more than 100 explosions, including about 50 targeting ATMS, amid the civil unrest sparked by the police killing of George Floyd. Police said most of the machines were opened by people who used illegal M100 to M250 devices. 

Follow Pat & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @Pat_Ralph | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Pat's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Pat Ralph Headshot

Pat Ralph
PhillyVoice Staff

pat@phillyvoice.com

Read more Investigations ATMs Philadelphia Police West Philly Roxborough Germantown Baltimore Avenue Explosions Philadelphia Police Chestnut Street Chestnut Hill Dalessandro's

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

What they're saying: Some options for the Eagles ahead of the NFL trade deadline
Stephon-Gilmore_102720_usat

Investigations

SEPTA police officer charged in alleged baton assault on protesters
Rizzo SEPTA Assault

Illness

Philly could be entering 'dangerous period' of COVID-19 pandemic, health commissioner says
Philly COVID-10 Dangerous

Eagles

Three deals that make sense for the Eagles at the trade deadline
JJ_Arcegia_Whiteside_sad_Eagles_Rams_Kate_Frese_092020.jpg

Food & Drink

Philly takeout spot named best place to get a hot dog in Pennsylvania
Johnny's Hots Fishtown

Holiday

'Winter on Broad Street' is a new holiday attraction outside the Wells Fargo Center
Winter on Broad

Featured Homes

Limited - Allan Domb - The Philadelphia 2401 pennsylvania ave

FOR SALE! The Philadelphian: Rarely available 2 bedroom (combination of a studio and 1 bedroom) penthouse showcasing Art Museum and city skyline views, 57’ balcony, floor-to-ceiling windows, high ceilings, and wood floors. 1,918 sf. $739,900.
Limited - Allan Domb Independence Place - 241 6th street 1010

FOR SALE! Independence Place: Beautifully maintained 1 bedroom offering private balcony, treetop views of Society Hill, light-filled rooms and renovated bathroom. 940 sf. $339,900.
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved