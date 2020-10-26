More News:

October 26, 2020

Man charged in Camden apartment building fire that killed two, injured at least nine others

Roughly three dozen individuals were displaced by the fire, according to local officials

By Pat Ralph
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Fires
Local authorities took 34-year-old Brandon Adams into custody and charged the man with two counts of first-degree Felony Murder for committing the arson, Acting Camden County Prosecutor Jill Mayer and Camden County Police Chief Joseph Wysocki announced late Sunday night.

A suspect has been arrested and charged in connection with a fire at a Camden apartment building on early Sunday morning that killed two men, injured at least nine others, and displaced roughly three dozen individuals.

Local authorities took 34-year-old Brandon Adams into custody and charged the man with two counts of first-degree Felony Murder for committing the arson, Acting Camden County Prosecutor Jill Mayer and Camden County Police Chief Joseph Wysocki announced late Sunday night.

Detectives were able to determine that Adams was responsible for starting the fire based upon assistance and information provided by the local community.

Adams is currently awaiting a pretrial detention hearing at Camden County Correctional Facility. The suspect is described as currently experiencing homelessness, local authorities said.

Both the Camden County Police Department and Camden City Fire Department responded to a call at around 3:00 a.m. on early Sunday morning of a fire at a three-story apartment building located on the 3400 block of Cramer Street.

Two unidentified men died as a result of their injuries, while at least nine other people were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment. A firefighter was treated for minor injuries too.

Numerous residents were evacuated from the apartment building, and roughly three dozen individuals were displaced and being assisted by the American Red Cross.

Both the Camden County Fire Marshal’s Office and New Jersey State Fire Marshal’s Office are assisting with the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with additional information has been asked to call Camden County Prosecutor’s Office Detective Elvin Nunez at 856-614-8078 or Camden County Police Department Detective Edward Gonzalez at 856-757-7042. Tips can also be emailed to ccpotips@ccprosecutor.org.

