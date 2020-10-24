New Jersey voters will decide on Election Day if state legalizes recreational marijuana

Whether of not New Jersey legalizes recreation marijuana will be determined by voters on Election Day. That's because despite the support from Gov. Phil Murphy and a solid majority of residents in favor the move, not enough state legislators have supported adult-use legalization of pot.

The ballot question, if passed, would amend the New Jersey Constitution, by asking voters to decide whether to legalize "a controlled form of marijuana called 'cannabis,'" for adults ages 21 and older.

The exact language of the referendum that will appear on all New Jersey ballots will as follows:

"Do you approve amending the Constitution to legalize a controlled form of marijuana called ‘cannabis’? Only adults at least 21 years of age could use cannabis. The State commission created to oversee the State’s medical cannabis program would also oversee the new, personal use cannabis market. Cannabis products would be subject to the State sales tax. If authorized by the Legislature, a municipality may pass a local ordinance to charge a local tax on cannabis products."

A "yes" vote is in favor of legalizing marijuana in New Jersey; a "no" vote is against legalization.

The measure to add this ballot question was approved in December 2019 following a series of failed attempts to legalize weed by politicians in the state legislature.

Medical marijuana is legal in New Jersey. However, there are only nine operating dispensaries in the entire state due to a limited number of dispensary licenses available.

Recent polls continue to show many New Jersey residents are in favor of the constitutional amendment, by a measure of 2 to 1, according to surveys. Eleven states and Washington, D.C., have legalized recreational marijuana since 2012, and New Jersey is one of four states where voters are being asked whether they support adult-use legalization of pot for non-medical purposes.

Here is a look at both sides of the issue in New Jersey.

Who supports marijuana legalization?



Gov. Phil Murphy made the legalization of adult-use marijuana a part of his campaign platform in 2017 and during his first budget address said he wanted legal weed in New Jersey by the end of 2018. Murphy called on the state senate to pass legislation, but all attempts fell short of enough votes.

The NAACP, ACLU, Progressive Democrats of New Jersey, Action Together New Jersey, Doctors for Cannabis Regulation, BlueWave New Jersey, Action Together New Jersey, and other also support legalization. Some argue that legalization would decrease the amount of people jailed for drug possession.

There are reportedly around 100 people arrested every day in New Jersey for possessing even small amounts of marijuana.

The coalition NJ CAN 2020, formed specifically to rally support for the ballot question, is made up of activists, lobbyists, business people, and doctors campaigning to make recreational marijuana legal in New Jersey.

Advocates who have been pushed for legalization for years emphasize the potential positive economic impact legalization could have. And since the COVID-19 pandemic began, resulting in historic unemployment levels and depleted state tax revenues, legal recreational marijuana is being touted as means to get New Jersey's economy and state budget back on track. One estimate is that sales would raise $126 million in tax revenue annually, and some say that figure is conservative.

Additional tax revenue would benefit the New Jersey municipalities where cannabis businesses are located. Those towns would be permitted to charge businesses an additional 2% tax.

Who is against marijuana legalization?

Health advocacy groups like the Medical Society of New Jersey, the New Jersey Council of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry, and the New Jersey Psychiatric Association are against legalization. The point out the side effect of marijuana use, like impairment to memory, attention, productivity and motivation. These groups point to studies that show the dangers of marijuana use for pregnant women and juveniles.

Groups like the New Jersey Republican State Committee, the Republican County Chairmen's Association, and a lobbying group called Don't Let NJ Go to Pot are against weed legalization in the state.

The New Jersey Association of Chiefs of Police oppose marijuana legalization, expressing serious concern about increased numbers of people driving intoxicated.

Others who advocate voting no on the referendum say because the ballot question would create a state constitutional amendment, it would make difficult for municipalities against legalization to keep cannabis businesses out of their towns.

What does this ballot question leave unanswered?