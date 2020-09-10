New Jersey establishes new online voter registration form ahead of November election

With less than eight weeks to go until the general election this fall and mail-in voting to primarily take place due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, New Jersey is making voter registration easier for residents.

The state’s new online voter registration form is now available on the Division of Elections website. The form can be accessed anywhere by both computer and mobile, and all one needs to safely and securely register to vote is a driver's license number, non-driver identification number, or social security number.

Residents can also access and confirm their current voter registration information. Once one’s ballot is filled out and mailed back, voters can set up an account to track when it is received by their county clerk.

Nearly 13,000 voters have already registered online, Gov. Phil Murphy said. The deadline to register to vote for the November election is October 13th. There are approximately 6.3 million registered voters in New Jersey.

New Jersey officials announced last month that the upcoming election will primarily be conducted via vote-by-mail due to the public health crisis.

The state is sending all registered voters mail-in ballots with pre-paid postage, whether they requested one or not. In-person voting will still be available, but on a limited basis in order to prevent the spread of the virus on election day.

Voters will still be able to still take their ballot to a select polling location to vote in-person, or vote by provisional ballot in person on Nov. 3. If a resident does not bring their ballot with them, they will be given a paper one.

There will be at least one polling location in each of New Jersey's 565 municipalities. But if one wants to avoid the polls, voters can either mail-in their ballot or drop it in a secure drop box. There will be ten ballot drop boxes per county.

Ballots will be mailed to voters no later than Oct. 5. New Jersey voters are recommended to send back their ballots no later than Oct. 22 to ensure they are counted. Ballots can be sent and postmarked Nov. 3 at the latest, and can arrive by 8 p.m. on Nov. 10 at the latest.

However, if ballots are somehow lacking prepaid postage, they must arrive by 8 p.m. on Nov. 5 in order to be counted.

New Jersey’s primary in July was also mainly focused on mail-in voting too.