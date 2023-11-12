Police investigating hit-and-run that injured 76ers guard Kelly Oubre Jr.

Philadelphia police are investigating a hit-and-run that injured 76ers basketball player Kelly Oubre Jr. on Saturday night.





The incident occurred at 7:20 p.m. at Hicks and Spruce streets in Center City when Oubre was walking westbound on Spruce and was struck by a silver vehicle, according to a police report. The car was reportedly attempting to turn onto Hicks Street when its sideview mirror struck Oubre in the chest, leaving him with a broken rib and injuries to his hip and leg.





The vehicle then fled the scene on Hicks Street, police said. The Philadelphia Police Department's Crash Investigation Division is actively investigating the incident. There were no suspects named or arrests made as of Sunday morning.







Following the incident, Oubre was transported to Jefferson Hospital, where he was treated for his injuries and later released. While his injuries are not life-threatening or season-ending, the 27-year-old shooting guard is expected to miss a significant amount of time on the court as he recovers.





Police did not release any additional details about the vehicle involved in the hit-and-run.





This is a developing news story and will be updated with new information as it becomes available.