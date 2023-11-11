Police release video of suspect in fatal North Philly double shooting from October

The Philadelphia Police released surveillance video footage of a suspect in a double shooting last month in North Philadelphia. The incident occurred on Oct. 25 at the intersections of Reese and Pike Streets and Fairhill and Pike Streets around 12:57 a.m.

The City of Philadelphia is offering a $20,000 reward for information leading to an arrest. The person of interest is described as a Hispanic male in mid 20s to early 30s.

The suspect is described to be between 5-foot-7 and 5-foot-10, with a slender build, and may be in the area of 4000 N. Reese Street often, police said. The man was wearing a blue vest with a white long-sleeve shirt underneath, dark pants and white sandals.



Two men, aged 42 and 35, were fatally shot in the head, torso, and chest, found bleeding less than one block from each other near Pike and Reese streets just before 1:00 a.m. One victim was shot eight times, the other four times.



Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said that it appeared that the men were shot execution style. It is not known if the men knew each other and if the incidents were isolated.



The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information can call the Philadelphia Police at (215)686-8477 or submit an anonymous tip online.