More News:

November 11, 2023

Police release video of suspect in fatal North Philly double shooting from October

Authorities are looking for a Hispanic male described to be in his mid-20s to early 30s and is between 5'7" to 5'10"

Brian Saunders
By Brian A. Saunders
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Shootings
Police suspect North Philly Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

Philadelphia Police released video of a suspect in the Oct. 25 fatal shootings in North Philly at the intersections of Reese and Pike Streets and Fairhill and Pike Streets. Authorities are looking for a Hispanic man in his mid-20s to early 30s.

The Philadelphia Police released surveillance video footage of a suspect in a double shooting last month in North Philadelphia. The incident occurred on Oct. 25 at the intersections of Reese and Pike Streets and Fairhill and Pike Streets around 12:57 a.m.

The City of Philadelphia is offering a $20,000 reward for information leading to an arrest. The person of interest is described as a Hispanic male in mid 20s to early 30s. 

MORE: Nicetown man exonerated and released after 15 years in prison

The suspect is described to be between 5-foot-7 and 5-foot-10, with a slender build, and may be in the area of 4000 N. Reese Street often, police said. The man was wearing a blue vest with a white long-sleeve shirt underneath, dark pants and white sandals.

Two men, aged 42 and 35, were fatally shot in the head, torso, and chest, found bleeding less than one block from each other near Pike and Reese streets just before 1:00 a.m. One victim was shot eight times, the other four times.

Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said that it appeared that the men were shot execution style. It is not known if the men knew each other and if the incidents were isolated. 

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information can call the Philadelphia Police at (215)686-8477 or submit an anonymous tip online.

Brian Saunders

Brian A. Saunders
PhillyVoice Staff

brian@phillyvoice.com

Read more Investigations Shootings North Philadelphia Homicides Philadelphia Police

Videos

Featured

Limited - Corolla Outer Banks - Horses

These legendary wild horses have been roaming the beaches of Corolla Outer Banks for over 400 years
Limited - Artists of Philadelphia Ballet with Students of School of Philadelphia Ballet 2

George Balanchine’s 'The Nutcracker' is the perfect holiday tradition for the entire family to enjoy

Just In

Must Read

Transportation

SEPTA to outfit buses with cameras that detect parking violations
SEPTA AI camera law

Sponsored

Look at work zones from my perspective
Limited - NJDOT - Chris Lockwood

Illness

Congenital syphilis cases have spiked nationwide – and Philly is no exception
New born syphilis rates

Entertainment

Who is Sabrina Carpenter, the Pennsylvania-native pop star opening for Taylor Swift's Eras Tour?
sabrina carpenter eras tour

Sponsored

By the numbers: Jalen Hurts has another MVP case brewing
Jalen-Hurts-Eagles-MVP-Kelly-Green

Entertainment

National Dog Show returns to Oaks for 15th year later this month
Dog show

© 2023 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved